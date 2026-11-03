Leonard Williams Injury Update: Seahawks Star Defender Leaves Field in Third Quarter

The Chicago Bears just put a great drive up on the board for a touchdown to go up 20-9 in the third quarter. During that drive, Leonard Williams left the field with an unknown injury, going to the injury tent without his helmet. He at least was able to walk under his own power, with no help or noticeable limp, but as of this moment we don’t know what his status is.

The Context

The injury comes at a suboptimal time for the Seahawks, who are playing tonight without Uchenna Nwosu and Brandon Pili. With no Nwosu, Williams is depended on more to slide out to the edge and provide snaps on the outside. The Seahawks defense has yet to take the field since the touchdown, so there’s not yet any particular way to figure out how bad it is.

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams (99) at half time against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams's value to this team goes without saying. He may be the best player on this defense, an interior defensive lineman with elite pass rushing skills while maintaining dominance against the run. 'Big Cat', as he is known, had 11 sacks for the 2024 season, getting some votes for Defensive Player of the Year. Last year, he had seven, starring on the best defensive line in the sport.

The Result

The Seahawks are going to lean heavily on Byron Murphy II and Jarran Reed for the rest of this game, which might be a reasonable ask given the game only has one quarter left in it. Rylie Mills has played quite a bit tonight and will probably rotate in some, but his shortcomings as a run defender have shown up in a big way. Mike Morris could be considered as well.

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams (99) celebrats after a stop during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Pili is out tonight, remember so he will not be an option. The early word on Williams is that he has a stinger injury, and is questionable to return. We'll find out soon if he's available as the Seahawks have a lot of work to do to salvage this game. They also have a short week ahead, as they are currently playing on Monday Night Football, so that's another thing to consider here.

The Outlook

On the first defensive drive since the injury has not yet seen Leonard Williams on the field, so the injury is clearly at least significant given he would certainly be out there at a big moment like this. For the moment, the Seahawks just recovered a fumble, so he'll have some time to work on a potential return.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) reacts after a missed field goal by Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

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