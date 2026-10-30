Seahawks' Dark Side Defense Facing Injuries at Bad Time Before Bears

Through seven weeks into the 2026 NFL Season, the Seattle Seahawks (4-3 ) have one of the best, if not the best, defenses in the NFL. The Dark Side Defense has been the reason why the team remains one of the best teams competing for a Super Bowl title. Among the key reasons for their elite potential are their dynamic star players and a roster full of productive playmakers.

​Even the great defenses have some limits. The Seahawks’ defense has some injury concerns that could play a factor on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears (5-2). The Bears will be one of the most talented offenses the Seahawks will face this season. There isn’t a question of whether the Seahawks can beat the Bears, but are they healthy enough?

​Seahawks’ Defensive Injury Concerns

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) tackles New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Just a few days after humiliating the Kansas City Chiefs, the Dark Side Defense has some concerns with injuries. The Dark Side Defense has seven players with legitimate concerns on Thursday’s injury report. Among the biggest are defensive tackle Leonard Williams (Achilles), Tyrice Knight (hip), edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu (ankle) and linebacker Drake Thomas (ankle).

​Nwosu didn’t participate in Thursday’s practice, leaving him with some serious doubt about not playing Monday night against the Bears. He is one of the more consistent pass rushers along the edge for the Dark Side Defense. Another consistent pass rusher for the Seahawks is Williams from the interior. He has a potentially scary injury that could be tough for him to play through, even if he feels great.

​Another factor is Thomas potentially returning to the Seahawks after missing two games. The player that replaced him, Knight, is also seeing some injury concerns. He has played great stepping in as a starter, but his availability is a concern. His backups in Chazz Surratt (calf), Patrick O’Connell (toe) and Connor O’Toole (hamstring) also become a concern after being limited in Thursday’s practice.

​Why the Bears are a Serious Threat

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to pass against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The Bears aren’t the most productive offense they’ll face up to this point in the season. Chicago, however, has scored the sixth-most points in the league, averaging 25.7 points per game. The Bears are also second in the league in total yards per game (393.3). One of the big reasons is their rushing offense being first in rushing yards with 1,080. The Bears have utilized D’Andre Swift as a dynamic weapon.

​Seattle is coming off a game where they held the league’s best rusher in Kansas City’s Kenneth Walker III to 36 yards on 14 carries. The Seahawks faced a limited Chiefs’ offense in Week 7, but the Bears are a lot more explosive with their passing game, with quarterback Caleb Williams, wide receiver Luther Burder and Rome Odunze. The Seahawks have opposing offenses to short-yardage situations, but they’ll have to take away the deep passing game the most.

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