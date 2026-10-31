Seahawks Give Word on Jadarian Price and More Before Bears Game

Coming a day later than typical due to the Monday Night Football tilt, the Seattle Seahawks released their third and final injury report, which will go a long way in shedding light on the likely availability of several key Seahawks. The Chicago Bears gave their own injury updates as well, so let’s have a look at what’s brewing. Starting with the Seahawks…

Seahawks Bloodied, But Unbowed

There’s some good news here, to be sure. Quenton Nelson (knee), Brady Russell (wrist), Connor O’Toole (hamstring), Chazz Surratt (calf), Drake Thomas (ankle), and Leonard Williams (achilles) are locked and loaded. DeMarcus Lawrence and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, never injured in the first place, have no game status either.

Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Charles Cross (67) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the most exciting thing for many Seahawks fans will be Zach Charbonnet (knee) and Jadarian Price (chest) having no game status and being expected to roll in full. It hasn't been a smooth ride, but it looks like we'll have our entire backfield available this week. Also massive is Byron Murphy (back) having no game status. That should be more than enough to quell concerns.

Those who are questionable going into Monday's game include Anthony Bradford (knee), Drew Lock (right elbow), Brandon Pili (back), and Pat O’Connell (toe). Uchenna Nwosu (ankle) is doubtful, so tenatively cross him off. Charles Cross (ankle), Velus Jones (hamstring), and Rashid Shaheed (knee) are out, but that’s been assumed to be the case since the week started.





Bears Mostly Clean, But Some Unknowns

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) takes the field prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was a lot less drama this week for the Chicago Bears, and that has held through this final practice of the week. They have one player with an out designation, and as expected, it’s Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe). Obviously, the Bears are somewhat used to not having him, but he remains a very valuable and important part of that offense as a change-of-pace back.

The questionable slate is not without concerns, of course. Malik Muhammad (toe), who has been the best cover corner in Chicago so far this year, was limited all week and is considered a 50/50 to play. D’Marco Jackson (ankle), a starting linebacker, got a full practice in but is still considered questionable. I imagine he plays, but it’s worth monitoring.

Speaking of linebacker, T.J. Edwards (hamstring) and Jack Sanborn (concussion) have no status after full practices all week. The primary relief for Bears fans, however, is Colston Loveland (neck), who was a full go today and has no status. Neck injuries are no joke, but it looks like Loveland’s issue was a very minor one and he’ll be suited up Monday.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter