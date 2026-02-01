Michael Vick on the Lesson Sam Darnold's Success Should Teach the NFL

One of the coolest things about the week before the Super Bowl is that you get to hear from just about everybody in the NFL's cinematic universe and get their takes on the game.

For the Seattle Seahawks, the biggest storyline is the redemption of starting quarterback Sam Darnold, who wasn't supposed to be here. Taken at No. 3 overall in the 2018 NFL draft, Darnold quickly became one of the biggest busts in league history - a cautionary tale for organizations on getting those critical first-round picks right.

It took a long time to get here, but after nearly eight years Darnold has completely flipped that story on its head. Now, the narrative is about not giving up on promising young quarterbacks too early. That's what former Eagles and Falcons star Michael Vick thinks, anyway. Here's what Vick had to say about Darnold's fall and rise on NFL Network.

Michael Vick on Sam Darnold

“Sam Darnold is the epitome of don’t give up on quarterbacks too soon.”@MichaelVick weighs in on Darnold & his chance to win a Lombardi Trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/IJ7lUwYctP — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 30, 2026

Vick knows a thing or two about redemption stories, having been one himself. Early in his career in Atlanta Vick was an electrifying athlete and one of the most popular players in the league.

However, during what would have been his prime years in the NFL Vick spent several years in prison for running a dog-fightingring. After his release, Vick eventually joined Philadelphia and put in some great seasons before his eventual retirement. To his credit, Vick seems to have been genuinely rehabilitated and his since become an advocate against the abuse of animals.

As for not giving up on quarterbacks too early, Darnold is only one of several examples in recent years of highly-touted QBs who bloom late, but only after being written off as a bust. This year it was Daniel Jones, following others like Baker Mayfield, Geno Smith and Josh Allen.

Darnold's success probably isn't going to stop teams from giving up too early - but it may encourage others to take a second (or third) chance on ex first-round picks who are supposed to be unsalvagable.

Winning the Super Bowl won't completely silence his doubters, but it will prove that Darnold was worth the initial faith that the Jets put in him.

