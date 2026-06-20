The Underrated Seahawks Addition Who Changes Everything This Offseason

This offseason, the Seattle Seahawks lost several of their free agents with players such as Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III, safety Coby Bryant, and EDGE Boye Mafe all landing lucrative offers elsewhere.

Seattle primarily used the NFL draft to fill out the depth chart, selecting running back Jadarian Price out of Notre Dame in Round 1 and TCU safety Bud Clark in Round 2.

What they didn't do, however, was select a pass rusher to replace Mafe. They did decide to extend Derick Hall, who should have a larger role in 2026. That said, this is a defense that attacks teams in waves and needs to make sure they have plenty of depth. That's why the signing of Dante Fowler Jr. was easily their most underrated move, which will pay off in a big way.

Dante Fowler Jr. fits perfectly with Seahawks defense

Seattle Seahawks defensive line coach Justin Hinds during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Fowler was reportedly itching to join Seattle throughout the offseason, due in large part to his relationship with DeMarcus Lawrence who was a teammate of his with the Dallas Cowboys. He also worked with Seattle defensive coordinator Aden Durde, who was the defensive line coach in Dallas during Fowler's first stint with the franchise.

As Seahawks On SI's Michael Hanich wrote, Fowler is a "systematic match" for Seattle's defense. He also won't be asked to do too much, which will benefit him greatly. Fowler, who is an excellent pass rusher, will be focused primarily on third-down situations, where he can attack the quarterback. Fowler has proven for years to be effective in this regard, even recording a pass-rush grade of 72.8 from PFF last season.

Dante Fowler Jr. still searching for his first championship

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hands off as Los Angeles Rams linebacker Dante Fowler defends. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Fowler is no stranger to the Super Bowl, having helped the Los Angeles Rams get to the title game during the 2018 season. Fowler, the third overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, was sent to the Rams in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars that year and recorded 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks during the postseason.

The Rams fell short in the playoffs, however, losing to the New England Patriots. He was no longer with them when they won it all in 2021, and despite making the postseason three times since, he has yet to return to the Super Bowl.

Fowler hopes to change that this season as he aims to help Seattle pull off its first back-to-back title run.

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