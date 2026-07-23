Former Cowboys Pass Rusher Can Strike Gold with Seahawks

The third overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft will suit up for the Seattle Seahawks this season.

It’s been quite the career for pass-rusher Dante Fowler Jr. from the University of Florida. Selected behind quarterbacks Jameis Winston (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Marcus Mariota (Tennessee Titans) 11 years ago by the Jacksonville Jaguars, he would miss his entire rookie campaign with a torn ACL.

Seahawks added veteran pass-rusher Dante Fowler Jr. this offseason

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Over the past 10 seasons, the former Gator has played for five different clubs. Fowler has amassed a combined 58.5 sacks, including a career-best 11.5 with the Rams in 2019. He’s totaled 15 forced fumbles and six takeaways, returning one interception and two fumbles for touchdowns. He also has playoff experience with a dozen postseason games (3.5 sacks) on his resume with the Jaguars, Rams, Dallas Cowboys, and the Washington Commanders in 2024.

Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus pointed to five “underappreciated” additions by teams this offseason. One of those was Fowler, who the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks signed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal (via Spotrac) that could be worth more.

Dante Fowler Jr. was effective with a bad Cowboys’ defense last season

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“Working on a bad Dallas defense didn’t hinder Fowler in 2025,” explained Locker. “Across 248 pass-rushing snaps, Fowler registered a 72.8 PFF pass-rush grade with a 14.3 percent pass-rush win rate. Both figures sat in at least the 72nd percentile, and he added an 85th-percentile PFF run-defense mark as well.”

Fowler returned to the Cowboys this past season after a year with the Commanders. He played in all 17 games and made 11 starts. He finished with 15 tackles, three sacks, 10 quarterback hits, and three passes defensed. He’s currently ranked as Pro Football Focus’ No. 21 edge performer and joins a stacked pass-rushing room in the Pacific Northwest.

Defending champion Seattle Seahawks are loaded at pass rusher

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“With Boye Mafe now in Cincinnati,” added Locker, “Fowler should be able to seamlessly step into the Seahawks’ deep pass-rushing rotation and fit right in next to DeMarcus Lawrence, Derick Hall and Uchenna Nwosu.” Those latter three performers combined for 15 of the club’s 47 sacks, with Nwosu tying for the team lead (with Byron Murphy II and Leonard Williams) with seven quarterback traps.

Fowler and Lawrence were teammates in Dallas from 2022-23, so this is a mini-reunion of sorts between the two defenders. And perhaps the former’s first season in Seattle will prove as prosperous as did Lawrence’s did in 2025.

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