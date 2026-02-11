Seahawks Setting Sights On Internal Replacement For Klint Kubiak

The confetti had barely settled on the field at Levi's Stadium on Sunday before Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak confirmed he would be accepting the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching vacancy.

On Tuesday, Kubiak was introduced as the Raiders' head coach. Now, the Seahawks are on the hunt for Kubiak's replacement after he helped the team win its second Super Bowl in team history.

Kubiak will be with his sixth different NFL team since 2021, but it'll be his first time as a head coach. He may try and bring some of the assistants from his offensive staff with the Seahawks over to Las Vegas, unless Seattle can offer them a better option first.

The Seahawks are reportedly "taking a hard look internally" in search of their next OC, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, with interviews scheduled for Andrew Janocko, Jake Peetz, Justin Outten and Mack Brown on Thursday and Friday.

Janocko, who has been coaching in the NFL since 2012, was the Seahawks' quarterbacks coach this past season under Kubiak. He has been with Kubiak at multiple stops, including with the Vikings from 2019-21 and with the Saints in 2024.

Jul 31, 2022; Irvine, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive assistant coach Jake Peetz during training camp at UC Irvine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Peetz survived the firing of Ryan Grubb after the 2024 season and remained with the Seahawks in 2025 as their pass game coordinator. He had spent the previous two seasons with the Seahawks' NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams.

Outten, the Seahawks' run game specialist and assistant offensive line coach, has only been coaching in the NFL since 2016 despite being 42 years old. He's risen fast, however, and an OC job would be the latest in his rapid promotions.

Another survivor of the 2024 offensive staff, Brown is the team's tight ends coach and has helped coach the elite tight end room of AJ Barner, Eric Saubert and Elijah Arroyo. Helping Barner become one of the most well-rounded tight ends in just two seasons has been impressive.

All four could likely run some form of Kubiak's offensive scheme, which was incredibly successful this season after a failed campaign under Grubb. Seattle was multi-dimensional, finding success through the air and on the ground, depending on what opponents showed.

The Seahawks will try to move on their next OC quickly to ensure none go elsewhere, especially if they receive offers from Kubiak and the Raiders. Head coach Mike Macdonald will want to keep as much stability in 2026 as he can.

