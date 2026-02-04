NFL Analyst Names Seattle Seahawks' Top Offseason Roster Priority

There’s one more game to be played in the National Football League this season, and it’s only four days away. Super Bowl LX pits the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Senior News Writer Kevin Patra of NFL.com went around the league and picked out one move that each of the 32 clubs should make in the coming months. For the NFC champion Seahawks, it’s a player that’s in the final year of his rookie contract, and one that has been very productive the second of the season and in the playoffs.

Patra suggests that the organization sign running back Kenneth Walker III to a contract extension and in turn, keep him off the free-agent market next month.

“K9 earned his payday,” said Patra, “helping spearhead the Seahawks to the Super Bowl. After generating 1,027 yards and five touchdowns on 221 regular-season carries, while splitting time with ﻿﻿﻿﻿Zach Charbonnet﻿﻿﻿﻿, Walker has mashed in the postseason, showing he can thrive as a lead back. In his final five games, including the playoffs, he’s generated 610 scrimmage yards and five TDs, including three tilts with at least 97 yards rushing."

"Walker has curtailed some of the negative plays that highlighted his first three campaigns," added Patra, "averaging 4.6 yards per tote in the regular season under Klink Kubiak, who is expected to be the Raiders’ next head coach.”

The 2022 second-round pick from Michigan State has amazed 4,560 yards from scrimmage and 31 touchdowns in 58 regular-season contests with the ‘Hawks. He has also played in three postseason games with the team, totaling 322 scrimmage yards and five TDs in those outings. Walker has scored at least one touchdown in each of those playoff games, and three of those trips to the end zone came in the team’s 41-6 NFC divisional round playoff victory over the rival 49ers.

Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL in that game vs. San Francisco, and who really knows at this moment in terms of his availability for 2026. That should make getting Walker, the eighth-leading rusher in franchise history, under contract for 2026 and perhaps beyond a major priority for general manager John Schneider.

