Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker's Free Agency Will Be Determined by Super Bowl Performance

The Seattle Seahawks are going into Super Bowl LX, which will be the final time some of the players suit up for the franchise.

One of those players that could be playing his final game with the team is running back Kenneth Walker III, who could be getting a lot of interest in free agency this offseason.

"Heading into 2025, the chances of the Seahawks re-signing Walker after his contract year did not look strong thanks largely to concerns over his availability. He was also slated to share duties with Zach Charbonnet," ESPN insider Brady Henderson wrote.

"But circumstances have changed. Walker has played in all 19 games and topped 1,000 rushing yards during the regular season despite averaging only 13 carries. He has excelled as the clear-cut RB1 since Charbonnet tore an ACL in the divisional round, which probably will sideline him well past the start of the 2026 season. It's far from a sure thing, but Seattle re-signing Walker is easier to envision now than it was six months ago."

Walker Free Agency Could Be Looming

Charbonnet's injury makes it more likely for the Seahawks to retain Walker, at least for one year. However, the Seahawks will likely have some competition in free agency for his services. Teams like the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs could look to improve their running back room by signing Walker, and they could offer him a better contract than the Seahawks would be willing to give out.

Walker has shined in the playoffs, which has only helped him earn more money in a potential free agency contract. In the divisional round game against the San Francisco 49ers, he ran for 116 yards and three touchdowns. He responded in the NFC championship game against the Los Angeles Rams with 62 yards and a touchdown on the ground with four catches for 49 yards.

If Walker has another strong performance in the Super Bowl, it could max him out for the Seahawks for the offseason, forcing Seattle to go in a different direction at running back either through free agency or the 2026 NFL draft later in the spring.

