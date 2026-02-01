NFL Free Agency: AFC Heavyweight Named Best Fit for Ken Walker

There’s a football game to be played in eight days at Levi’s Stadium. The NFC champion Seattle Seahawks battle the AFC champion New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

Meanwhile, it’s obviously not too early to talk about next season. Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus took a look at the service’s 10 highest-graded free agents for 2026 on offense, assuming they will still be on the market in early March. He also forecasted which teams would be the best fit for these standout performers.

Seahawks’ running back Kenneth Walker III is in the final year of his rookie contract. The fine folks at PFF have the four-year pro at the top of the list with a 92.3 grade, and Cameron feels that the best landing spot for the club’s rushing leader, if he is indeed available in 2026, would be Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs.

“As one half of the Seahawks' electric backfield tandem that helped pave the way to the No.1 seed in the NFC," explained Cameron, “Walker has the juice that will earn him a lucrative contract this offseason. The 25-year-old back has the scheme versatility to play in any system, ranking above the 90th percentile in PFF rushing grade in both gap (90.9) and zone (91.3) schemes.”

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) defends during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The 2022 second-round pick from Michigan State comes off a season in which he played and started all 17 games for the first time in his brief career. He totaled 221 carries for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns. He finished with a career-high 1,309 yards from scrimmage. The Seahawks’ ground attack has totaled 250 yards and four scores in two playoff contests, 178 of those yards and all four TDs via Walker. If the Seahawks don’t retain him, he figures to be in high demand this offseason.

“With both Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco scheduled to hit free agency,” added Cameron,” the Chiefs will be in the market for a playmaker at running back. This past season, Chiefs running backs forced the fewest missed tackles on runs in the NFL; a strength of Walker’s game, as he forced the most missed tackles per attempt (0.32) of any back over the last two seasons.”

More Seahawks on SI stories

Klint Kubiak better off as Seahawks OC than Raiders HC

Seahawks get good & bad news on first SB injury report

DeMarcus Lawrence clarifies ‘fortuitous bust’ against Rams