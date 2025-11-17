Seattle Seahawks insider gets brutally honest about Sam Darnold’s interceptions
There were some warning signs in recent weeks. However, since the Seattle Seahawks were winning games, those issues were somehow swept under the rug.
Entering Sunday’s showdown with the Los Angeles Rams, Seahawks’ quarterback Sam Darnold had thrown an interception in three consecutive games. In fact, he had also lost three fumbles in those contests, hence six combined turnovers in the wins over Texans (2), Commanders (1), and Cardinals (3). Because Mike Macdonald’s club won those games handily, by a combined 109-55 score, those miscues were somehow didn’t seem to raise any red flags when it came to the eight-year signal-caller.
That all changed on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium. The Seahawks outgained the Rams, 414-249, in total yards. They also finished with more mistakes than Sean McVay’s team. Darnold was picked off a season-high four times, while the Rams lost a fumble in the third quarter. Even so, Darnold had the ball in his hands late in the fourth quarter and drove the club to the Rams’ 43-yard-line, but kicker Jason Myers couldn’t deliver on a 61-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the game.
Seattle’s 21-19 loss dropped the team's record to 7-3, and was lowlighted by the play of their mistake-prone quarterback, who has given up the ball 10 times in his last four appearances.
Next up for the Seahawks are the 1-9 Titans in Nashville. Regardless of Tennessee’s record, Darnold has to find a way to be better when it comes to ball security of the team is to avoid another disastrous performance. In fact, that would good advice for Macdonald’s team in general.
Entering Monay night’s game between the Cowboys and Raiders in Sin City, the Seahawks currently lead the league with 20 turnovers (in 10 games)—14 of those by Darnold. That’s a disturbing number for a team that is looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.
