NFL Insider Believes Vikings Offered Sam Darnold 'Way Less' Than Seahawks

With one game left to play, we can now make some definitive statements about the 2025 NFL season. For one thing, the most improved team in the league was arguably the Seattle Seahawks, who went from missing the playoffs to making the Super Bowl.

A lot of moves went into that big jump by the Seahawks, but the most important one was what turned out to be the best free agent signing of the year.

Coming off a breakout season with the Minnesota Vikings, Sam Darnold was by far the best quarterback to hit free agency - and also far superior to any options in last year's draft. Despite that, only three teams were in the mix to sign him: the Vikings, the Steelers and the Seahawks.

Seattle wound up winning the Sam Darnold sweepstakes, but it sounds like the never really had serious competition for his services. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, he thinks the Vikings offered way less than the Seahawks.

Adam Schefter on Sam Darnold free agency

"I think Minnesota offered Sam Darnold way less than Seattle..



Seattle wanted him more than Minnesota"@AdamSchefter #PMSLive https://t.co/aIweJxeF0L pic.twitter.com/tBSPv7BhO6 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 30, 2026

While we don't know the details, it would make sense that Darnold would feel insulted by a one-year, prove-it kind of offer when he had just proven himself in the best possible way.

The rest of the story is well known. As Seattle took a huge step forward in the NFC, the Vikings took one of the biggest steps backwards of any team in the conference - going from 14 wins to just nine with JJ McCarthy at quarterback.

Whether it was the Darnold decision or some other combination of factors, the Vikings' brass was clearly not happy with the way things played out this year, and they just fired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah after four years on the job. Meanwhile, Seahawks GM John Schneider earned his first career NFL Executive of the Year award.

The ball keeps bouncing, too - and these Seahawks are likely going to be serious contenders for several more years thanks to a deep and young roster. The rest of the league may come to resent the Vikings for their big mistake with Darnold.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Klint Kubiak better off as Seahawks OC than Raiders HC

Seahawks get good & bad news on first SB injury report

DeMarcus Lawrence clarifies ‘fortuitous bust’ against Rams