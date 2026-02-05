NFL Insider Details How the Seahawks Built Their Super Bowl Contender
In 2024, the Seattle Seahawks replaced Pete Carroll with Mike Macdonald. That first year, the team finished 10-7 but missed out on the playoffs. This season, the ‘Hawks won their first division title since 2020, and their 14-3 record was tied for the best in the NFL. Kudos to the head coach and general manager John Schneider, who was named the NFL Executive of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America.
Albert Greer of SI.com has done his usual great job covering Super Bowl week. He had an enlightening take on how the team has been able to rebound so quickly after the club finished 9-8 and in third place in the NFC West in 2023.
“The key, to me,” said Breer, “to all this working has been that the head coach came in with a defined vision in what he was looking for, which gave the GM a clear roadmap in how to build the football operation up. And in Seattle, that really came together this year.”
“In fact, back in the summer,” added Breer, “that was one of the things you heard over and over again—that Seattle’s roster has become a reflection of what Macdonald was building, much more so than it was in 2024. And that’s manifested, of course, with what’s played out on the field, with an incredibly connected and cohesive team, and one that added guys like Sam Darnold, DeMarcus Lawrence, Cooper Kupp, Grey Zabel and Nick Emmanwori to fill the vision out.
Breer pointed out that the AFC champion New England Patriots have rebounded in a similar way. “It’s interesting, too, because both Super Bowl rosters were born of these sorts of arranged marriages, with Eliot Wolf being a holdover from the old regime when Mike Vrabel arrived in New England…”
In any case, Sunday’s Super Bowl will feature a matchup of teams that were not in the playoffs in 2024. Breer summed things up with a very profound message. “There’s a good lesson there, too, in that total change isn’t always the best change. In this case, Seahawks ownership knew the level of GM it had, trusting Schneider to guide the ship forward, which eventually led the team to Macdonald and, now, the Super Bowl.”
