NFL insider doubts Seahawks can overcome Sam Darnold's turnover problem in playoffs

We are now just two weeks removed from the start of the NFL playoffs. The Seattle Seahawks will either be sitting pretty on a bye with the top seed in the NFC secured, or they'll go on the road to face either the Carolina Panthers or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whoever wins the NFC South next week.

However Week 18 plays out, by now we know what this Seahawks team is all about. They have an all-time great defense, a run game that's rounding into shape, and a quarterback who can be either the league's most lethal passer or its biggest clown in any given week.

Since Sam Darnold's four-interception performance against the Rams back in Week 11, it's mostly been the latter. Darnold went from leading this team to dominant wins to making things far more interesting than they need to be every single game.

And yet, the Seahawks have won every single week since that two-point loss in Los Angeles. Their defense and special teams units are just that good.

Nevertheless, one beat reporter doubts that they can overcome the turnover problem in the playoffs. Here's what ESPN's Brady Henderson had to say about it after yesterday's ugly win in Carolina.

"Their two turnovers Sunday came via a Sam Darnold fumble and an interception. While both were questionable officiating calls, Darnold now leads the league with 20 giveaways. As has been the case most of the season, the Seahawks overcame them thanks to their elite defense. However, they can't expect to continue to win like that in the playoffs -- or even in Week 18, for that matter."

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) shakes hands with Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While this sounds smart and lines up with what we traditionally think about playoff competition, it also flies in the face of what the Seahawks have actually accomplished this year.

Despite Darnold leading the league in turnovers, Seattle has soundly beaten every team it has faced since Week 6 - the Rams being the lone exception to the rule. When Darnold commits two or more turnovers, Seattle has a ridiculous 5-1 record this season.

And remember, that one loss came by two points on the road against the Rams - and that game might have ended differently if not for a one-in-a-million punt that pinned the Seahawks at their one-yard line to begin their final drive.

So, history may say that the Seahawks can't afford for Darnold to keep turning the ball over like he has been, but the results, the sheer dominance of this defense and the overall absurd level of talent around him suggests otherwise.

