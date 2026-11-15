3 Winners, 1 Loser in Seahawks Victory vs. Raiders

The Seattle Seahawks are celebrating after a 21-13 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders inside Allegiant Stadium in Week 10.

The Seahawks started off rough, giving up a touchdown early to rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza in his first career start, but they settled down and kept them out of the end zone for the remainder of the game.

Here's a look at the winners and losers from the matchup.

Winner: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba runs with the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaxon Smith-Njigba continued to establish himself as the league's best wide receiver. He added to his league lead in receiving yards with 171 on eight catches and a 71-yard touchdown that was arguably the play of the day.

Drew Lock to Jaxon Smith-Njigba is looking like a dangerous connection 👀



CBS | Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/6hXecLdtM6 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 15, 2026

Smith-Njigba's presence in the offense shakes everything up for the Seahawks and they wouldn't be the same without him on the field.

Winner: Zach Charbonnet

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet is pushed out of bounds by Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sharpe had another strong week as the team's RB1. He ran the ball 20 times for 94 yards, giving them a strong presence on the ground against the league's worst run defense. Making sure the run game was established was an important part of Seattle's game plan going into the week, and Sharpe helped execute that to a tee.

Rookie Jadarian Price found the end zone as well, which means the Seahawks' vision of having a reliable running back room with depth is reigning true.

Winner: Devon Witherspoon

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon reacts after sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Star cornerback Devon Witherspoon had a strong performance against the Raiders. No receiver had more than 22 yards during the game, apart from running back Ashton Jeanty, who led the way with four catches for 46 yards.

Witherspoon had a pair of sacks, which added up to six for the team in the game. He proved why the Seahawks made him the league's highest-paid cornerback during the offseason.

Loser: Drew Lock's Fumbling

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock runs with the ball in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew Lock had a solid game, recording 240 passing yards and 20 rushing yards. He completed 14 of 17 passes and connected on a pair of touchdowns: one to JSN and the other to Cooper Kupp.

Lock did fumble the ball twice, including once on the team's opening possession, which has been an issue for the offense throughout the season. Limiting these turnovers is what will turn Seattle from good to great. Had these turnovers not happened, the argument for Lock to start after the bye week would have been stronger. However, it might not be the case.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter