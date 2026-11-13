NFL Trade Deadline Grade: Seahawks Deserve Praise for Quenton Nelson Deal

The Seattle Seahawks are on the other side of the NFL trade deadline, but they certainly weren't the most aggressive team on the market.

The Seahawks made a swing ahead of the deadline, though, acquiring Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a third-round and fifth-round pick. Nelson made his Seahawks debut in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears, but a knee injury is holding him out for at least two games. The team is hopeful he can make a return without needing to go to injured reserve.

As the team's primary move, I felt that this made the Seahawks' trade deadline a massive success, especially given the price on the move.

Why Seahawks Aced the Trade Deadline

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider looks on before a game against the Denver Broncos | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks could have been more aggressive by possibly trading for a running back, wide receiver, or tight end. They also could have gotten some depth at the linebacker position after some injuries on that side of the ball. Ultimately, the Seahawks felt confident in the group they have, but still made the decision to upgrade at left guard.

The Seahawks' offensive line has been a matter of controversy for the past several years. It often was the team's weak spot on the entire roster and held them back from achieving more. Last season, the team selected Grey Zabel in the first round to be their left guard of the future. This move is now shifting him to the right side to allow Nelson, an eight-time Pro Bowler, to take his natural spot at left guard.

The move is risky because it forces the Seahawks to make some changes in the middle of the year, but the price for Nelson, who is one of the best interior offensive linemen in the league, was an absolute steal.

The Seahawks have an excess of draft picks as a result of several compensatory selections, on top of the team getting an additional third-round pick for Nolan Teasley heading to the Minnesota Vikings to be their general manager.

With Teasley gone and multiple additional picks coming in, the Seahawks could afford to part ways with a fifth-rounder to acquire one of the best offensive linemen in the league. Nelson is a free agent at the end of the season, but the Seahawks could go in multiple directions with him and his future.

Ultimately, the Seahawks fleeced the Colts on this trade, as he likely would have gone for a higher price in other places. If they had waited a little longer until the deadline, the Seahawks swooped in, got their guy, and improved their team going into the second half of the season, making them a legitimate threat to go to the Super Bowl once again.

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