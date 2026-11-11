Why the Seahawks Didn't Act in the Final Hours of the Trade Deadline

The Seattle Seahawks made a big trade during the regular season for the fourth consecutive year. The Seahawks traded for guard Quenton Nelson a few weeks before the NFL Trade Deadline was set to pass. With the Seahawks being a fringe playoff team, there was some debate that the team would make one more move in the final hours of the Trade Deadline.

​The Seahawks’ front office decided to hang back and avoid any more trades while other teams bought for their chance to win now or sell for the future. Whether the front office made the wrong decision remains to be seen. Regardless, the Seahawks like their plan ahead of them with their roster and their future with their draft plans.

​Seahawks Have Confidence in Their Roster

Oct 25, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) walks off the field after an injury during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​There were reports in the weeks leading up to the Trade Deadline, after trading for Nelson, that the Seahawks were looking into upgrading the roster. There were reports on Tuesday that Seattle was looking for a legitimate No. 2 wide receiver. The Seahawks had every option to get traded players like wide receiver Caleb Downs from the Indianapolis Colts. Other veterans could have been available, such as Cleveland's Jerry Jeudy or Jacksonville's Brian Thomas Jr.

​Ultimately, the Seahawks might be confident in their roster; this includes wide receiver. Among some of the biggest reasons for the sloppy first half of the season are the struggles from offensive coordinator Brian Fleury and the injuries on both sides of the field.

The Seahawks might have more plans for wide receiver Rashid Shaheed once he recovers from his knee injury. Two starters are also out along each of the offensive and defensive lines. Once injuries aren’t a factor, there is some stability.

​Seahawks Trust Their Ability to Draft

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​One of the biggest and most likely reasons for the Seahawks to avoid making more trades at the deadline is because they like the talent coming out of the 2027 NFL Draft. The Seahawks are likely going to have potentially 9-to-12 first-round picks due to compensatory picks from the departing players, coaches and front office personnel. There is a real conversation that the Seahawks avoided those trades in order to keep multiple picks.

​The Seahawks need the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft to draft a potential franchise edge rusher, a No. 2 receiver, some help at the offensive line, including a potential starting center and some depth along the defensive line. There might need to be a conversation about the Seahawks going for a franchise quarterback, with Sam Darnold struggling and having the final expensive year and Drew Lock set to be a free agent.

​General manager John Schneider makes excellent trades, as indicated by the four veteran trades. He also uses the draft to quickly reload and build for the future. The Seahawks can remain competitive now and in the future.

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