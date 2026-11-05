Jonathan Taylor Trade to Seahawks Will Be Based on Cardinals Game

The Seattle Seahawks are less than a week away from the trade deadline.

Their Week 9 contest against the Arizona Cardinals will be the last one before Seahawks general manager John Schneider has to make his final decisions. The biggest debate the Seahawks have faced has surrounded Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and whether the team will trade for him or not.

The Seahawks will have Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet active for the second game since their return from injury against the Cardinals. Their performances will likely dictate what Seattle ends up doing for the trade deadline.

Jonathan Taylor Trade Depends on Week 9

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have been listed as a trade candidate for Taylor over the past couple of weeks, but things began to cool down once Seattle acquired Quenton Nelson in a deal just before Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. Charbonnet and Price struggled in their first game back, combining for 16 carries for 52 yards.

The Seahawks need them to perform well in order for them to feel confident about the direction and the offense moving forward. If not, an offer for Taylor could make sense considering the Seahawks and Colts recently negotiated.

Why the Seahawks Could Reconsider Taylor Trade

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider looks on before a game against the Denver Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, the Seahawks are seeking a championship, and they realize that they aren't as good as they were a year ago, especially on offense. The trade for Nelson was a step in the right direction, but there's a need for more firepower.

The Seahawks hope that their growth can come from within, but they need to maximize this Super Bowl-contending window as much as possible. Trading for Taylor ensures an upgrade at the running back position, and there is little concern about how they will progress in the run game during the final half of the season.

Adding an elite running back will change the entire offense, as it will allow them to truly establish a presence running the football like they were able to do last season. That will open things up for Darnold, making him less prone to turning the ball over, and ultimately create a much more dynamic unit.

The Seahawks hope that Charbonnet and Price can fill that role, but if they have another dud performance against the Cardinals, it might be worth considering making the trade for Taylor.

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