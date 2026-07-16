Nick Emmanwori May Ascend to Superstardom in His Second Season

Nick Emmanwori’s rookie campaign was many different things. First, it was remarkable that a twenty-one year old rookie was able to be that effective and valuable to the NFL’s top defense and a super bowl winning squad. Beyond that, it was incredible that he so immediately became a lynchpin to the defense, allowing them to do many things with his unique skillset.

Beyond that, however, he was still a rookie, and there were definitely moments where that showed up. His coverage was spotty, and while he made a lot of plays on the ball in the air with his incredible athleticism and length, he also allowed quite a bit of damage. All this to say, despite being as good as he was, he should get better. A lot better.

A Rare Athlete

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) celebrates after an interception against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Emmanwori came out of South Carolina defined most by being a generational athlete. At over 6’3 and 220 pounds, he’s in the 96th percentile for defensive backs. The 4.38 40 time is 91st percentile, and a 1.49 10 yard split is 93rd. His vertical jump of 43 inches marks him in the 98th percentile, and a broad jump of eleven and a half feet is an all-timer, 99th.

It doesn’t get much better than that. He’s a safety with the speed of a cornerback and the size of a linebacker. That unique set of abilities makes him formidable even without everything ironed out in his game yet. The Seahawks deployed him all over the field, mostly at slot corner but with reps at linebacker and EDGE rusher as well. He unlocks the defense, in many ways.

The Seahawks have the NFL’s best run defense, despite living in nickel defense, in large part because he’s the nickel. His size makes him effectively another linebacker, but his speed and agility means he can hang in coverage as well. He may not be the best player on this defense, but he may be the most important.

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) reacts after a defensive stop during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Unlimited Potential

So, Nick is incredibly valuable, but that doesn’t mean he’s figured it all out yet. How could he, at just twenty-one years old, after three years in college that were largely inconsistent and rough? And yet, there’s not another defensive back in the NFL right now with more talent. All this to say, give him some time, and he could become a genuine superstar in this league.

I speak no hyperbole when I say Emmanwori has defensive player of the year potential. He can play so many different positions and be productive at all of them. I don’t know if this is the year he puts it all together, but there’s every reason to believe that he’ll be making big strides forward. And for a team trying to defend their title, those strides will be vital.

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori celebrates an interception against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

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