Are There Real Concerns at Cornerback for the Seahawks?

In just a few weeks, the Seattle Seahawks are going to be among the 32 teams preparing for the 2026 NFL Season. The Seahawks are attempting every step possible to improve their roster and their chances to contend for a Super Bowl title. General manager John Schneider and his front office staff are always finding ways to better the roster, even if they aren’t popular.

The Seahawks have reportedly inquired about free agent cornerback Terrion Arnold, who is accused of kidnapping and armed robbery. There is a lot of conversation around the legality and ethics of Arnold and he is innocent until proven guilty. There is, however, one question coming from the latest inquiry on Arnold.

Do the Seahawks Still Have Concerns at Cornerback?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) warms up before playing against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks’ interest in a former first-round cornerback like Arnold might indicate that the team might be interested in upgrading their cornerback room. If there is interest in upgrading the position group, it means that the front office and the coaching staff might have questions about the stability of either the starters or the depth. The Seahawks opted to give Josh Jobe a three-year, $24 million extension over Riq Woolen, who has been good, but has experienced chemistry issues. Seattle also added Noah Igbinoghene through free agency and Julian Neal through the 2026 NFL Draft.

There might be concerns that the Seahawks are inquiring about Arnold based only on the fact that he is a former first-round pick. The Seahawks might assume that they haven’t done enough to improve their pass defense, which ranked 10th in the league in passing yards allowed per game (193.9 yards).

The front office might be open to Arnold’s press-coverage skills and versatility to play boundary and slot if needed. The Seahawks might not have been impressed with the development of their new additions, or they may have second thoughts about Jobe. The least likely concern might be that star cornerback Devon Witherspoon might hold out until he receives a new contract.

Current Rotation Around the Seahawks Corners

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are going into training camp with serious competition at every position group, including the secondary. One player who secures their spot is Witherspoon, who likely remains at one of the boundary cornerback positions. Jobe and second-year star Nick Emmanwori are likely to secure their starting spots at the other boundary cornerback and slot cornerback, respectively. There might be consideration that Emmanwori might be a starting safety, but due to his dynamic impact and great need, it is unlikely.

Igbinoghene has had impressive OTAs and minicamp and could take the No. 3 cornerback spot or the backup slot position. Neal is also a serious contender for a backup boundary spot, along with Nehemiah Pritchett. Other rookies looking to get into the mix are Michael Dansby, Andre Fuller and second-round pick in Bud Clark, who has the versatility to play safety, slot and, perhaps, boundary cornerback. There is a lot of potential with this dynamic group, but if the front office is looking into Arnold, then these young players might not be ready.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter