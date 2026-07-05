Nick Emmanwori Named Seahawks Most Promising Building Block

General manager John Schneider hit multiple home runs for the Seattle Seahawks during the 2025 NFL draft. Their first pick, North Dakota State's Grey Zabel, might not be flashy but he proved to be an excellent option at left guard for a team that was desperate for improved play along the O-line.

Their second selection during that same draft, however, brought plenty of excitement.

Selected at No. 35 overall out of South Carolina, Nick Emmanwori proved to be everything the team expected and more. Recently named among the 10 most versatile players in the league, Emmanwori played in 14 games and had 81 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 11 pass defenses, and one interception.

Nick Emmanwori is key to Seattle Seahawks future

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori celebrates after an interception against the Atlanta Falcons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Emmanwori finished second in voting for the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award behind Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger, and the Seahawks see him as an integral piece of their future. They're not alone in that thought process either, as Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox named Emmanwori as Seattle's "most promising building block."

"Just as it felt a bit unfair to include reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger on our list, it almost feels like cheating to include Seattle Seahawks safety and nickel back Nick Emmanwori," Knox wrote.

"The second-round pick out of South Carolina was sensational during Seattle's Super Bowl season. Emmanwori tallied 81 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 11 passes defended, and an interception during the regular season. He also started all three playoff games. While he didn't earn All-Pro or Pro Bowl honors for his efforts, he did finish second in DROY voting."

Knox says that Emmanwori can't be snubbed for Pro Bowl honors again if he repeats the success he had in 2025. More importantly, however, he's quickly become the key to the team's overall success. The defensive back fills so many roles in Mike Macdonald's defense that The Athletic's Ted Nguyen said Seattle might not have won the Super Bowl without him.

That's a lot of pressure to put on such a young player, but Emmanwori proved during his rookie season that he's more than capable of handling the responsibility. Entering year two, he will have even more put on his plate as he develops into one of the team's true leaders.

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