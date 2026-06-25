Potential Controversy Set for Nick Emmanwori’s Top 100 Ranking

Every offseason, many fans and media outlets look forward to the top 100 list of NFL players going into the next season as voted by players. As of Thursday, eight players have been voted in the last eight spots of the NFL’s Top 100. Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV has already been voted as the No. 97 player this upcoming season.

Perhaps the first case of controversy surrounding the Seahawks is the voting of Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger, voted in at No. 93 in the latest rankings. He is the player who was voted by the media as the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year. That is an award that could’ve gone to Seahawks’ slot cornerback Nick Emannwori, and he has a great chance to be in the top 100, which is a problem for another reason.

Why Is There Controversy Already?

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

There is a strong debate that Emmanwori was the biggest steal in the entire 2025 NFL Draft. He was selected by the Seahawks in the second round, 35th overall pick, where he had multiple first-round projections. Emmanwori rose to become one of the league’s most dynamic defensive players as his physicality, efficient tackling, ability to pressure the quarterback and cover efficiently made him incredibly reliable. The Seahawks have the ability to spread him throughout the field as he plays safety, nickel, and even, linebacker at times. Head coach Mike Macdonald helped him into one of the most efficient nickels in the league.

Just two picks before Emmanwori at No. 33 was the Browns picking Schwesinger. He is an efficient middle linebacker who was rewarded for accumulating 156 total tackles, with only 67 of them being solo tackles. He also accounted for 11 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Many of his plays were a result of a poor performance from the Browns’ defense, or he helped finish a play. While he is a reliable defender, he isn’t as versatile or explosive as Emmanwori.

Is Emmanwori Approaching Top-Tier Defender​

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs against Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) during the first quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There is a great chance that Emmanwori will be in the NFL’s Top 100 players, where he would be ranked higher than Schwesinger. This means that fellow NFL players think highly of Emmanwori while media outlets focus more on numbers on a defender for the Browns who wasn't an average player. There isn’t much room for a stats-stacking middle linebacker on a bad team without defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz to improve on. The same couldn’t be said for Emmanwori, however.

By the time the Seahawks were getting closer towards December and the playoffs, Emmanwori was already one of the most important players on the Dark Side Defense. He is an efficient coverage player and has gotten better when needing to play better against tight ends. He is already an excellent open-field tackler and an electric playmaker who can shed off blocks.

The Seahawks are trying to make him more dynamic by giving him pass-rush tips from edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence. Adding him to the line of scrimmage and making him a more explosive blitzer would only add to his impressive skills. Emmanwori has a chance to be one of the best defensive players in the league this upcoming season. If he isn’t a Top 100 player as voted by his peers, who many respect him already, it would be a shock.