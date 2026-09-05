Nick Emmanwori Gets Status Update Ahead of Season Opener

The rehab of Nick Emmanwori after offseason surgery has been one of the biggest subplots for the Seattle Seahawks as we count down towards the start of the season. He got hurt right before the super bowl, played through it, tried to rehab, and ultimately needed surgery. There was hope he’d be ready for week one, but it’s seeming less likely now.

The Latest Reports

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Nick Emmanwori is considered ‘iffy at best’ to be available for the week one game against the New England Patriots. With just four days to go, there’s not a lot of time for things to change if that’s where it’s pointing. Obviously, the report is far from concrete, but given the information we have, it seems like a reasonable expectation.

Fowler: Nick Emmanwori (ankle) "iffy at best" for Week 1.



Could miss first 2 games of season but nothing yet determined. pic.twitter.com/xfoxBOEnd6 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 5, 2026

Fowler also seems to believe it’s likely that Emmanwori misses the second game, a road tilt against the Arizona Cardinals. Given the likely state of the Cardinals this season, that could easily be justified as being extra cautious in a game they clearly won’t need him to win. It’s worth noting there’s extra days off between the opener and week two, though.

What To Expect

At this point, I would anticipate that Nick isn’t available on Wednesday. Obviously, this is a notable negative for the team, as Emmanwori is one of the most dynamic defensive pieces on the roster. In his absence, Avery Smith might be the nickel cornerback, who was just traded for a couple weeks ago, and is a rookie. It’s far from ideal.

Houston Texans wide receiver Jared Wayne (89) celebrates his touchdown pass against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Avery Smith (36). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith is much smaller than Emmanwori, and while he seems to be a willing tackler, is not nearly the force against the run around the line of scrimmage. This hurts the team’s ability to live in nickel defenses while still shutting down the run. He’s also nowhere near the athlete of Nick, so some of the playmaking is lost without him. I believe he can hold serve in coverage, however.

The Big Picture

The thing to understand right now is that while the Seahawks obviously want to win their season opener on the night they raise the banner, there are bigger things at stake. Ultimately, this is a week one game against an AFC opponent, making it objectively one of the least important games this season. Better to be good in January than good in September.

Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) celebrates with safety Nick Emmanwori (3) after intercepting a pass against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The team needs Nick Emmanwori later more than they need him now. So, if they have to sit him next week in order to increase the chances he’s available down the line, then so be it. Even if it causes this game to be more difficult to win, or even turn it into a loss, this team isn’t trying to just win one game. They’re trying to win a super bowl. So is the standard.

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