Ranking Every Seahawks Position Group Entering Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks are already into their rookie training camp session. Soon, they will be having their full training camp sessions as the team prepares for the upcoming 2026 NFL Season. The Seahawks arguably have the best roster in the NFL with stars, undervalued key players and role players who could be starters on another team. Some position units are better and deeper than others, but all will be relied on this season.

Defensive Line

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) and defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) sack Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks’ defensive line might be the best position group on the team based on their stars, role players and a potential breakout star. Defensive tackle/end Leonard Williams was voted as the No. 1 defensive tackle heading into the season by ESPN. Byron Murphy was an honorable mention and highly underrated. Both players accounted for seven sacks each and accumulated 16 tackles for loss. Second-year Rylie Mills is a breakout candidate after a solid Super Bowl LX performance.

Wide Receivers

Leading the way for Seattle’s pass-catchers is the league’s offensive player of the year in Jaxon Smith-Njigba. It’s going to be hard for him to get 119 receptions for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns again this upcoming season. That is why they are excited for dynamic Rashad Shaheed to develop great chemistry with quarterback Sam Darnold. The Seahawks are also hoping that veteran Cooper Kupp, Jake Bobo and a healthier Tory Horton come alive for the passing offense.

Linebackers

The Seahawks have a solid set of starters and bench players in this group. Edge rushers Uchenna Nwosu and DeMarcus Lawrence accumulated 35 quarterback hits, 13 sacks and 18 tackles for loss last season. Mike linebacker Ernest Jones has emerged as a key defender in the league. Drake Thomas is a capable full-time starter and Derick Hall and Tyrice Knight are reliable role players who could be starters.

Secondary

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) celebrates with safety Nick Emmanwori (3) and cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) after intercepting a pass against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks took a hit this offseason with the departure of safety Coby Bryant and cornerback Riq Woolen. They are hoping that rookies Bud Clark and Julian Neal help pick up some steam. Three-time Pro-Bowl cornerback Devon Witherspoon and second-year nickel Nick Emmanwori are young, elite stars. Seattle also feels confident in the other returning starters in safety Julian Love, safety Ty Okada and cornerback Josh Jobe.

Offensive Line

Last season, the Seahawks’ offensive line took a step up in being an efficient group. All of the starters and reserves for Seattle’s offensive line return this upcoming season, but there is still room for improvement. Left guard Grey Zabel can be more reliable in his second season in the league, but the real test comes from the right side of the interior. Right guard Anthony Bradford has to get off to better starts in his new offense.

Special Teams

There isn’t much to complain about the special teams unit this upcoming season. The Seahawks have Pro-Bowl players in kicker Jason Myers, punter Michael Dickson and long snapper Chris Stoll. The coaching staff will use this training camp to fill out the punt, kickoff and return units.

Quarterbacks

Jun 11, 2025; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe (6) looks to pass as quarterback Drew Lock (2) and quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darnold showed he was capable of being the franchise quarterback this past season. Now, he has the test of leading a defending Super Bowl-winning team. Darnold could be the ninth quarterback in NFL history to win back-to-back Super Bowls. The Seahawks have capable backups in Drew Lock and Jalen Milroe, each with different skillsets. Both could be competing this training camp for the title of No. 2 quarterback.

Tight Ends

There is more potential than progress when it comes to the tight end group. A.J. Barner is the top player in the unit as the most balanced player. He could have the biggest impact in new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury’s new offense. Second-year Elijah Arroyo could also benefit greatly if he stays healthy. There will be some competition for the depth chart from Eric Saubert, Thomas Bryant and Nick Kallerup.

Running Backs

​This position unit took the biggest hit this offseason. Not only did Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III leave via free agency, but they are expected to be without Zach Charbonnet for half or more this upcoming season. They relieved some pressure at the position with the addition of Jadarian Price in the first round, 32nd overall pick, in the 2026 NFL Draft and Emanuel Wilson through free agency. They’re also giving George Holani a boost in reps until Charbonnet returns.

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