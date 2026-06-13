One Free Agent Who Can Still Fix Seahawks' Right Guard Issue After OTAs

Despite winning it all in 2025, the Seattle Seahawks enter the 2026 season with a couple of question marks. At running back, they have to prove they can make up for the loss of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III. They also need to find their replacement for Coby Bryant, who also left in free agency.

They have options at both spots, including first-round pick Jadarian Price at running back, and they hope to have Zach Charbonnet back at some point this season as well. At safety, Ty Okada will attempt to hold off second-round pick Bud Clark.

While there are options, and competition, at those spots, the Seahawks are rather thin at right guard. Anthony Bradford was the starter in 2025, but he earned a mere 50.6 overall grade from PFF, and was especially suspect against the pass with a grade of 40.8. Seattle selected Iowa's Beau Stephens, but a fifth-round pick isn't likely to start right away.

Seahawks can find the perfect answer in free agency

Tennessee Titans guard Kevin Zeitler goes through drills during mandatory Titans Minicamp. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To ensure this position doesn't hamper their chances of repeating, the Seahawks need to find a more reliable starter. The good news for them is that there's a perfect fit for them still available in free agency.

14-year pro Kevin Zeitler plans on returning for a 15th season and despite being in his mid-30s, Zeitler started 16 games in 2025 and was one of the top guards in the game. Playing for the Tennessee Titans, Zeitler earned an overall grade of 74.5, which was the 13th-highest among guards. He was especially strong in pass protection, with a 75.4, which was the ninth-best at the position.

A first-round pick in 2012, Zeitler has played for six teams and has 213 starts in 214 games, including a three-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens where he went against Mike Macdonald's defense in practive for two seasons. He's been one of the more consistent blockers everywhere he's gone. In Seattle, he wouldn't be the long-term answer, but he would round out their offensive line, while also giving their younger guards like Stephens and 2025 first-round pick a strong veteran mentor.

Seahawks need to counter division rival's recent moves

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett poses with jersey at press conference at Rams Practice Facility. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Looking around the NFC West, the Seahawks will have more problems to deal with when it comes to protecting quarterback Sam Darnold. The Los Angeles Rams made the most high-profile move by trading for Myles Garrett. While he's typically an EDGE, he proved he can move around during his time with the Cleveland Browns and it wouldn't be crazy to see the Rams find a way to get him locked up with the weakest link on the O-line.

The San Francisco 49ers also got stronger up front by trading for defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa. That's why Seattle has to make sure they go into the season with the best offensive line possible, and that happens by signing a stud like Zeitler.

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