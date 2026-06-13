Most Surprising Player Who Could Make Seahawks Roster After Minicamp

The Seattle Seahawks wrapped up their final day of minicamp on Thursday and capped things off by collecting their Super Bowl rings. When we next see them on the practice field, it will be for training camp, which kicks off in late July.

That's when we will see the toughest battles for roster spots take place. We will also see the pads come on, which is when the more physical players will begin to turn heads.

OTAs and minicamps often favor the quicker, more athletic players, who stand out when teams aren't hitting hard. That changes in training camp, which is when UDFA Aidan Hubbard will be able to shine.

Why Aidan Hubbard could steal a roster spot with Seahawks

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer is tackled by Northwestern Wildcats defensive linesman Aidan Hubbard. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Hubbard plays at a crowded edge position, but that doesn't mean he can't carve out a role. As Dom Skene of Seahawks Wire says, Hubbard is a great fit in Mike Macdonald's system due to his size and efficiency when it comes to stunts. Hubbard did this often while at Northwestern, and was able to create plenty of havoc.

At 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, Hubbard offers a big frame and is capable of shutting down the run while also getting after the quarterback. In Seattle, he would be behind players such as DeMarcus Lawrence, Derick Hall, Uchenna Nwosu, and Dante Fowler Jr.

There's also Jared Ivey, although as Seahawks On SI's Michael Hanich details, Seattle has been experimenting with him on the inside as well. Ivey is another big-bodied player at 6-foot-5 and 274 pounds, and Macdonald loves versatile players who can fill multiple roles. Hubbard could very well be in that same boat, which gives him a chance to secure a spot.

Preseason games, joint practice will be key for Aidan Hubbard

Northwestern defensive lineman Aidan Hubbard speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During camp, it won't be surprising at all to see Hubbard turn heads. The real test, though, will be when the Seahawks face off with the Tennessee Titans during joint practices. Watching how he performs against another NFL team during those sessions, as well as the preseason, will be critical for the coaching staff when deciding on his future.

If he shines, it would be very hard to expose him to waivers. If he struggles, the Seahawks could be willing to roll the dice and attempt to waive him and then get him back via the practice squad.

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