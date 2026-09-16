Projecting the Seahawks' Record for Sam Darnold Injury Timeline

The Seattle Seahawks' quarterback situation is uncertain for the foreseeable future after Sam Darnold suffered a glute injury on the first drive of the team's season-opening win vs. the New England Patriots.

Drew Lock finished out the game, helping the team to a 13-10 victory, and he will likely be the Seahawks' starter until Darnold returns. The current debate, however, is how long Darnold's absence actually will be. We already know he will miss Week 2.

ESPN's Ian Rapoport reported that Darnold will "be out next week and then we'll see," giving him a chance to return in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported that Darnold could miss four to six weeks, however, giving fans a wide range on when to expect the Seahawks' starter back on the field.

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (5) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Florio is correct, Darnold would return in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. But the Seahawks should have put him on injured reserve — sidelining him for a minimum of four games — if that projection was correct, right?

The fact Darnold is not yet on IR isn't conclusive. It's possible that the team still doesn't have a 100% confirmed timeline, and putting him on IR would void the possibility of him returning to the field for at least the next four games.

For the sake of prediction, we will theorize that Darnold misses three more games (another reason the Seahawks may have left him off IR) and Lock remains the starter. Lock proved he can help the team win, and he's the best quarterback available who is also familiar with offensive coordinator Brian Fleury's system.

Predicting Seahawks' Record After Week 4

Week 2 - Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Score Prediction: Seahawks 20, Cardinals 16

Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals surprised everyone when they went to Los Angeles and beat the Chargers 26-14 in Week 1. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett impressed by completing 27 of 37 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown. He was also only sacked once.

Tyler Allgeier outpaced top pick Jeremiyah Love in rushing attempts 17-11, but Love did score a 5-yard rushing touchdown. Tight end Trey McBride unsurprisingly was the Cardinals' top receiving option with nine catches, 95 yards and a touchdown.

This Cardinals team might be different under Mike LaFleur. But the Seahawks' defense shut down an even more potent Patriots offense in Week 1 and they should do so again in Arizona. Lock will produce more points for Seattle with an entire week of reps with the starters.

Week 3 - Seahawks at Washington Commanders

Score Prediction: Seahawks 24, Commanders 19

Nov 2, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball as Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) pursues during the first half at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Commanders looked bad for three quarters against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 24-22 loss, but they didn't fold. Quarterback Jayden Daniels connected with Antonio Williams for a short score with a minute remaining, but the Eagles shut down the would-be game-tying two-point conversion.

Washington remains a team that has a high ceiling and a low floor. They're inconsistent but do have some star power that can create points in bunches. That doesn't mean it's enough to overpower the Seahawks' defense, and the Commanders' defense is middling at best.

Week 4 - Los Angeles Chargers at Seahawks

Score Prediction: Seahawks 28, Chargers 13

Aug 10, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cody White (82) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Shane Lee (50) during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's hard to see this Seahawks defense giving up 20 or more points to any of these three teams, and it definitely seems unlikely against the Chargers. Of all the "elite" quarterbacks in the NFL that could be on the Seahawks' schedule early in the season, they have to be happy to be seeing Justin Herbert.

Herbert is coming off of one of his worst seasons in 2025, and his start to this season wasn't much better. Seattle can stifle Omarion Hampton and the Chargers' run game, while taking advantage of a sub-par defense to help Lock secure another victory.

Overall record: 4-0

This could change a lot if the Seahawks have more injuries to the defense, and they could suffer their first loss in Week 5 if Darnold isn't back against the San Francisco 49ers. However, with the caliber of defense the Seahawks have and the supporting cast around Lock, none of Seattle's next three opponents pose a major threat.

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