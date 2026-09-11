Hanich Panic: Is Sam Darnold Needed for Seahawks’ Week 2 at Cardinals?

The worst thing could've happened to the Seattle Seahawks early in the Week 1 home game versus the New England Patriots. The Seahawks lost quarterback Sam Darnold after the first offensive drive to a hip injury. There was a series of up-and-down emotions involving Darnold's health and his availability.

The Seahawks have dodged a bullet multiple times regarding a serious or season-ending injury for Darnold. The latest report is that he has an unusual muscle strain in his hip that isn't likely at this time to put him on IR, but his timetable to return will be questioned. Darnold will miss the Week 2 road game at the Arizona Cardinals on September 20.

Do the Seahawks Need Darnold Back in the Lineup?

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) takes the field for warm ups before a game against the New England Patriots at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Darnold avoiding a major injury and his projected time to return is sooner rather than later, should the Seahawks push for him to return to the lineup? The Seahawks don't want to rush him or any player back too early from injury to play in an early-season game if they aren’t fully healthy. This would likely put him in danger of re-injuring his hip again.

So much uncertainty around the league, especially after the Los Angeles Rams got blown out 27-7 by the San Francisco 49ers in Australia on Thursday Night Football, the Seahawks need as much stability as possible. This includes having a healthy franchise quarterback.

The Seahawks managed to defeat the Patriots because of a complete team effort from the Dark Side Defense, the offensive line, some of the skilled positions and great second-half changes from the coaching staff. Backup quarterback Drew Lock wasn’t great at first, but he was able to take control of the Seahawks’ offense and create three good scoring drives.

There are still some areas that need to be addressed, such as getting players set and lined up to avoid delay of game penalties. That will also come to offensive coordinator Brian Fleury to reduce the mistake to reduce mistakes and penalties. For having little-to-no practice reps in preparing for the Patriots, Lock came in under serious adversity and was well enough to win. He could have had the offense score eight more points based on mental errors.

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) reacts after defeating the New England Patriots at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle will call for Lock as the starting quarterback for the Week 2 game at Arizona. The Seahawks could likely afford to go without Darnold for the matchup as the Cardinals will likely be one of the worst teams in the league at the end of the season.

The Seahawks have won 10 of the last 11 games against the Cardinals, including the last nine matchups. Arizona hasn’t defeated Seattle since November 21, 2021. The Seahawks are a more focused and talented team in all angles since that matchup. If the Cardinals find a way to defeat the Seahawks with a revamped Dark Side Defense, more rest and great momentum, even without Darnold, it would be a shocking loss.

Darnold has to focus on getting healthier for when he can return. The Seahawks’ next two games at the Cardinals and at the Washington Commanders aren’t a problem. It will be the Week 4 home game versus the Los Angeles Chargers on October 4, the Week 5 home game versus the 49ers on October 11, and the Week 6 Thursday Night Football road game at the Denver Broncos on October 15 that will be a need to potentially come back.

The Seahawks have a lot of trust in Lock, making him a solid backup quarterback. It is up to Lock to deliver a win over one of the worst teams in the league in the Cardinals with more preparation and confidence.

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