QB Comparison: Seahawks' Drew Lock vs. Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett
In this story:
The Week 2 bout between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals isn't bringing much star power at the quarterback position. Journeyman-turned-starter Jacoby Brissett leads Arizona, while Seattle will have Drew Lock under center, with Sam Darnold sidelined due to a glute injury.
But both quarterbacks managed to pull off impressive Week 1 wins: Lock in a backup role against the 2025 Super Bowl runners-up, and Brissett against a hyped Los Angeles Chargers team.
So, how do both players compare statistically in their careers and over their last five starts? Has one passer performed considerably better than the other? Here's a look at the numbers.
Drew Lock vs. Jacoby Brissett
Seahawks QB Drew Lock
* Week 1 of the 2026 season was included as a start for Lock since he played all but 1 drive
Career stats (42 GP; 28 starts)
Last 5 starts (2-3 record)
59.9% completion
60.5% completion
6,556 passing yards
1,071 passing yards
35 TD
7 TD
28 INT
4 INT
103 rush
15 rush
440 rushing yards
77 rushing yards
7 TD
1 TD
Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett
Career stats (102 GP; 66 starts)
Last 5 starts (1-4 record)
62.1% completion
64.2% completion
15,043 passing yards
1,184 passing yards
77 TD
9 TD
32 INT
3 INT
289 rush
13 rush
1,159 rushing yards
44 yards
16 TD
0 TD
Brissett is the more proven passer, and he's had many more opportunities to start in the NFL than Lock has. Overall, he's been the more consistent player when put in a long-term starting role.
Lock, who accumulated 21 of his 28 career starts from 2019-21 with the Denver Broncos, left the Seahawks after the 2023 season to join the New York Giants for another chance to become a starter. It didn't work out, and Lock returned to Seattle in 2025 to be Sam Darnold's backup.
However, even with his inferior numbers, Lock has had a very strong track record when called upon by the Seahawks specifically. He led Seattle to a 20-17 Monday Night Football victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 of the 2023 season, throwing a game-winning touchdown to rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Stepping in for Darnold in Week 1 and producing a win against the same team the Seahawks beat in the Super Bowl cemented the Seahawks' confidence in his ability to win games.
Brissett played well in his one game against Mike Macdonald's defense in 2025, completing 22 of 44 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns. Don't expect this to be an easy victory for the Seahawks' defense against a backup-caliber quarterback.
Even without the star power, there should be plenty of interest in this matchup purely based on the current pressure placed on each player. Lock needs to keep the Seahawks winning while Darnold is out, and Brissett is trying to cement himself as the starter on a rising Cardinals squad.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —
Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Connor J. Benintendi is a graduate of Western Washington University and began his sports journalism career working in local news, covering almost every sport imaginable at the high school and NCAA levels. He’s been covering the Seattle Seahawks since 2024 and began reporting on the WNBA’s Seattle Storm in 2025.Follow CJohnBenintendi