QB Comparison: Seahawks' Drew Lock vs. Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett

The Week 2 bout between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals isn't bringing much star power at the quarterback position. Journeyman-turned-starter Jacoby Brissett leads Arizona, while Seattle will have Drew Lock under center, with Sam Darnold sidelined due to a glute injury.

But both quarterbacks managed to pull off impressive Week 1 wins: Lock in a backup role against the 2025 Super Bowl runners-up, and Brissett against a hyped Los Angeles Chargers team.

So, how do both players compare statistically in their careers and over their last five starts? Has one passer performed considerably better than the other? Here's a look at the numbers.

Drew Lock vs. Jacoby Brissett

Seahawks QB Drew Lock

* Week 1 of the 2026 season was included as a start for Lock since he played all but 1 drive

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) throws during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Career stats (42 GP; 28 starts) Last 5 starts (2-3 record) 59.9% completion 60.5% completion 6,556 passing yards 1,071 passing yards 35 TD 7 TD 28 INT 4 INT 103 rush 15 rush 440 rushing yards 77 rushing yards 7 TD 1 TD

Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Career stats (102 GP; 66 starts) Last 5 starts (1-4 record) 62.1% completion 64.2% completion 15,043 passing yards 1,184 passing yards 77 TD 9 TD 32 INT 3 INT 289 rush 13 rush 1,159 rushing yards 44 yards 16 TD 0 TD

Brissett is the more proven passer, and he's had many more opportunities to start in the NFL than Lock has. Overall, he's been the more consistent player when put in a long-term starting role.

Lock, who accumulated 21 of his 28 career starts from 2019-21 with the Denver Broncos, left the Seahawks after the 2023 season to join the New York Giants for another chance to become a starter. It didn't work out, and Lock returned to Seattle in 2025 to be Sam Darnold's backup.

However, even with his inferior numbers, Lock has had a very strong track record when called upon by the Seahawks specifically. He led Seattle to a 20-17 Monday Night Football victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 of the 2023 season, throwing a game-winning touchdown to rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Stepping in for Darnold in Week 1 and producing a win against the same team the Seahawks beat in the Super Bowl cemented the Seahawks' confidence in his ability to win games.

Brissett played well in his one game against Mike Macdonald's defense in 2025, completing 22 of 44 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns. Don't expect this to be an easy victory for the Seahawks' defense against a backup-caliber quarterback.

Even without the star power, there should be plenty of interest in this matchup purely based on the current pressure placed on each player. Lock needs to keep the Seahawks winning while Darnold is out, and Brissett is trying to cement himself as the starter on a rising Cardinals squad.

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