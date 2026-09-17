Pros and Cons of Seahawks Trading for a Quarterback After Sam Darnold Injury

The Seattle Seahawks have the difficult task of trying to improve their team coming off the Super Bowl title. This includes adapting to certain challenges, such as losing quarterback Sam Darnold early in the 13-10 Week 1 win over the New England Patriots. The Seahawks are preparing for their first game with Drew Lock as the starting quarterback as the Seahawks go on the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals.

What if things go bad for the Seahawks? What if Lock was just as bad as Justin Herbert was for the Los Angeles Chargers in their 26-14 Week 1 home loss to the Cardinals? Seattle might have to prepare for a temporary starting quarterback until Darnold gets back. There are reasons why the Seahawks could make a trade for a ready-now quarterback and there are reasons to be cautious.

Why the Seahawks Should Trade for a Quarterback

Aug 28, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) talks with quarterback Drew Lock (2) prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are a win-now team, especially coming off the Super Bowl-winning season last year. There is pressure on them to capitalize on their potential and win a second consecutive title, something they've never done. If Lock struggles against the Cardinals, then maybe the Seahawks go and trade for an eager but ready quarterback to help lead the offense for a few games.

Seattle might have 10 to 12 picks available for the 2027 NFL Draft thanks to the compensatory picks. They've already traded one to the Chargers for rookie cornerback Avery Smith shortly after the preseason ended. Seattle's front office is no stranger to making trades to temporarily or permanently make them better.

Finally, there is too much uncertainty around Darnold's soft tissue injury. At first, the injury was his hip and now it’s the glute or soft tissue. The biggest question is the timeline of how long he will be out. Darnold will at least miss the Week 2 game, but the Seahawks aren't ruling him out for the Week 3 road game versus the Washington Commanders.

Realistically, he could miss Weeks 2, 3 and 4 versus the Chargers. He wasn't placed on IR, but if he misses the Week 5 game versus the San Francisco 49ers, then his injury is too severe.

Why the Seahawks Shouldn’t Trade for a Quarterback

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) reacts after defeating the New England Patriots at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many Seahawks fans are more willing to have Lock get multiple shots leading the Seahawks' offense in a second stint. He deserves that right after dominating the open competition for the backup quarterback position versus Jalen Milroe during training camp. He has played 10 games for the Seahawks and is 1-1 as the starting quarterback. He was impressive in the 20-17 home win on Monday Night Football in 2023 against a better Philadelphia Eagles team.

The Seahawks are firm believers in trusting the process. Seattle knows it needs to let Lock develop into a confident quarterback. If the Seahawks trade for another temporary starting quarterback, it will stain the confidence of Lock and a good portion of the team who believe in him or believe they take the game over.

The coaching staff is confident Lock can carry the offense to some great performances while Darnold is out. The Seahawks need to be more focused on building a solid running game than on finding the right temporary starting quarterback.

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