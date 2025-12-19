Rams dominate numbers game, but Seahawks pull off historic victory

Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season opened with a big-time matchup. The 11-3 Los Angeles Rams made their way to the Pacific Northwest for a Thursday night rematch with the 11-3 Seattle Seahawks. When it was all said and done, Mike Macdonald’s put together an epic comeback as the ‘Hawks rallied from a 30-14 fourth-quarter deficit for a stunning 38-37 overtime victory.

When these two teams met back in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium, the Seahawks outgained the Rams, 414-249, in total yards. However, quarterback Sam Darnold was picked off four times in a 21-19 setback. On Thursday night at Lumen Field, Sean McVay’s club won more than its share of the battles, and inexplicably came up short.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Eric Saubert (81) celebrates after making a catch for a game-winning two-point conversion against the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

This time, it was the Rams that won the total yardage battle, 581-415. They ran 25 more offensive plays (88) than the Seahawks (63). Matthew Stafford (29-of-49) lit up Seattle’s defense for 457 yards and three scores without an interception. Rams' wideout Puka Nacua caught 12 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

Darnold threw a pair of picks, and Cooper Kupp lost a crucial fumble, while McVay’s club played turnover-free football. Stafford was not sacked, while Darnold was dropped four times. Last but not least, the Rams had the football for 40:33, the Seahawks just 26:14.

You have to wonder how a team could win a game where the numbers favored the other team. NFL Senior Researcher Dante Koplowitz-Fleming puts a little historical perspective on just some of the statistics listed above.

Since 1975, teams with:



400+ yards

0 giveaways

0 sacks taken

3+ takeaways



Were 79-0 prior to tonight. They are now 79-1. — Dante Koplowitz-Fleming (@DanteKopFlem) December 19, 2025

Of course, Thursday night’s win was a lot more than just the Seahawks moving a game ahead of the Rams and all alone in first place in the NFC West. Seattle is in the playoffs for the first time since 2022. Their 12 victories are the most by the team since 2020, which happens to be the last time they won a division title.

All told, McDonald’s Seahawks—winners of five straight games—have now put themselves in position to claim the top seed for the NFC playoffs, which is something the franchise hasn’t done since 2014. That season resulted in an appearance in Super Bowl XLIX.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Final Week 16 injury report for Seahawks has trouble for Sam Darnold

What’s holding Sam Darnold back from being a top-five quarterback?

Reviewing Seattle Seahawks rookie Rylie Mills’ NFL debut vs. Colts