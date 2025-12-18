First place in NFC West on the line, 4 other things to know about Seahawks vs. Rams

It’s the first of three showdowns in the NFC this week for the top spot in a division. There’s also a lot more on the line on Thursday night at Lumen Field when the Seattle Seahawks look to avenge a 21-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium back in Week 11.

Both Sean McVay’s squad and Mike Macdonald’s team own 11–3 records. That’s the best in the NFC, so a win by either would give them the upper hand for the number-one seed in the conference come playoff time.

When the clubs met five weeks ago, the Seahawks had all the numbers. They outgained McVay’s team, 414-249, in total yards. They also made the most of the mistakes via four interceptions of Seattle signal-caller Sam Darnold. By the way, that aforementioned yardage total by the Rams in this year’s first meeting was the team’s second-worst in 14 games this season.

Seahawks vs. Rams History

With the Rams’ two-point victory back in Week 11, the Seahawks are now 6-12 in this NFC West rivalry (including playoffs) dating back to 2017 when Sean McVay became the Rams’ head coach. A year ago, Los Angeles came up with 26-20 overtime victory in Week 9 at Lumen Field. Under McVay, the Rams own an impressive 7-2 road record in this series—including a 30-20 victory in the first round of the 2020 playoffs. The Rams are looking for their third sweep in this series in five seasons.

Jason Myers is Very Alive and Kicking

Since Matthew Stafford joined the Rams in 2021, the Seahawks are 0-6 vs. Sean McVay’s team when the 17-year signal-caller is in the starting lineup. Stafford has thrown twice as many TD passes (8) as picks (4), and has been sacked only six times in those contests. Seattle is 3-0 vs. the Rams in the other three games.

It has been a big year for Seahawks’ PK Jason Myers, who accounted for all 18 points in last week’s win over the Colts. He has bailed out Macdonald’s club in the last six games in terms of scoring. Darnold and the offense has scored 11 touchdowns, while Myers has connected on 23-of-24 field goal attempts.

Keep an Eye on Rams’ RB Kyren Williams and Blake Corum

The Rams rank second in the NFL in total yards and passing yards, and only seven teams are averaging more rushing yards per outing (126.4). In their last three games, running backs Blake Corum (280) and Kyren Williams (234) have combined for 514 yards on the ground, and each have run for four TDs.

Seattle’s defense is ranked fourth in the NFL in fewest yards allowed, third vs, the run and seventh vs. the pass. Can coordinator Aden Durde and Macdonald slow down a Rams’ offense that in each of their last two games has amassed 500-plus yards. McVay’s team combined for 89 points and 11 offensive TDs.

