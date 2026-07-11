Rashid Shaheed Looks to Show What He Can Do as a Receiver

After arriving in Seattle at the trade deadline last season, Rashid Shaheed made quite a few big plays on the way to a super bowl championship. Those big plays, by and large, came in his capacity as a kick returner, punt returner, and even a rusher on jet sweeps. Other than his 51 yard catch in the NFC title game against the Rams, he was quiet as a receiver.

In twelve total games, he provided eighteen catches, 266 yards, and no touchdowns. That kind of production may have given some people the impression that he doesn’t have much to offer in that department. Perhaps you’re looking at that, and thinking that the team just gave a fifty million dollar contract to a special team ace and gadget player.

The Truth About Shaheed

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) runs after making a catch during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

His career in New Orleans, however, shows us a much more well-rounded player. Even as a rookie, on a Saints team with a mostly-healthy Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara, and Juwan Johnson, Shaheed had almost 500 receiving yards in just twelve games. He added over 700 in fifteen games in 2023, and then exploded to 350 yards in just six games before injury in 2024.

He also had 500 before getting traded from New Orleans in 2025. This was also the year he redefined himself slightly, going from a big-play threat (16.6 YPR from 2022-2024) to a high volume target, catching 44 passes in nine games at 11.3 per. Quite simply, the man can produce in the passing game, and he can do it a few different ways.

Unlike a lot of speedy deep threats, Shaheed also has excellent hands. In 2025, he led the league in targets without a drop, not letting one of the 92 balls that were thrown his way bounce off his hands. And let’s not forget the quarterbacks he worked with in New Orleans, like 35-year-old Andy Dalton, Jameis Winston, Spencer Rattler, and rookie Tyler Shough.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Prepare For A Big 2026

Last year’s lack of production can be attributed to a few different things, but the main consideration is just the simple fact that Shaheed had no opportunity to develop a rapport with Sam Darnold. Such is the nature of a trade deadline acquisition. He was fairly familiar with the offense thanks to Klint Kubiak’s time in New Orleans in 2024, but not the teammates.

Now, Shaheed is getting a full offseason of work with Darnold. I believe this will make all the difference. You should see additional volume and a slew of big plays on downfield passes. This offense and the presence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba won’t allow him to be a thousand yard receiver, but he’ll be worth every penny we gave him, and is a big part of the journey to a repeat.

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