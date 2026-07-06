3 Legitmate X Factors for Seahawks Offense in 2026

This upcoming 2026 NFL Season is going to be a critical season for the defending Super Bowl champions. While the defense was the star of last season, the offense was still among the best in the league. The rise of wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the offensive player of the year and the redemption of Sam Darnold as a franchise quarterback were key factors in the offense.

It will be tough for the Seahawks to continue being the third-ranked scoring offense, especially with a new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury. ESPN’s Seth Walder believes wide receiver Rashid Shaheed can be the X Factor this upcoming season. Three players have a legitimate possibility of being the X Factor for the offense this upcoming season and being the best weapon for Darnold.

Wide Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) makes a catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Levi's Stadium. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

No player in the league had a better offensive season outside of the quarterback position than JSN. He finished with 119 receptions for a league-high 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns as he had an explosive breakout season. JSN showed he was the best route-runner in the league as he was constantly open.

The Seahawks could easily rely on him again to be the top option for the offense under a new offensive coordinator. Fleury is likely going to open up more trick plays and unique looks for the reigning offensive player of the year. JSN is still a fringe top-five receiver in the league or just out of the top five in the eyes of some media outlets. This could be the motivation he needs this upcoming season.

Wide Receiver Rashid Shaheed

Throughout the offseason, there has been a belief that Shaheed will be the breakout candidate for the Seahawks this upcoming season. Shaheed was a dynamic return specialist who got three touchdowns in the regular season and postseason after being traded, but he didn’t make many big plays offensively outside of an occasional catch. He accounted for 15 receptions for 188 yards and no touchdowns in nine games for Seattle. The biggest difference is that he has the full offseason to build chemistry with Darnold and develop himself into the Seahawks’ offense.

Fleury was instrumental in getting some of the dynamic players for the San Francisco 49ers active on the field last season. With Shaheed learning the offense, building chemistry with Darnold and the rest of the team and being utilized more, he is potentially dangerous enough that opposing defenses might have to focus on more than JSN.

Running Back Jadarian Price

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is a tough situation for a rookie like Jadarian Price to come in and replace a Super Bowl MVP like Kenneth Walker III. Price, however, was drafted in the first round by the Seahawks because the front office believes in his talent, athleticism, dynamic playmaking abilities and overall speed. Price won’t be taking all of the first-string running back reps while Zach Charbonnet misses a portion of the season while he recovers from a torn ACL.

Price does have the talent and potential to help take over the offense behind a powerful and developing offensive line and become one of the most explosive runners in the league. Early in the Draft process, it was believed that he had the potential to be the league’s offensive rookie of the year. If he can come in and show he can handle the new offense, which will be run-game friendly and excel, he will get a great number of chances, even if Charbonnet comes back healthy.

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