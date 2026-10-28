Reviewing Seahawks GM John Schneider's Lucrative Midseason Trade History

The acquisition of former Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson is the latest in a long line of mid-season trades by Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider.

Schneider has consistently been one of the most aggressive GMs in the NFL since assuming his current role in Seattle in 2010. That’s led to some major trades that have transformed the trajectory of the Seahawks’ past seasons as a result.

Here’s a look at a few of the past notable midseason acquisitions of the Schneider era, and how the Nelson deal could compare.

Oct. 5, 2010: Buffalo Bills trade RB Marshawn Lynch to Seahawks for 2011 5th-round pick, 2012 conditional pick

Dec 29, 2019; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field. | USA TODAY Sports

This is arguably the best trade Schneider has ever made, as Lynch went on to become an All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler with the Seahawks. Lynch finished his career fourth in franchise history in rushing yards (6,381) and second in rushing touchdowns (58), and was integral to the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl title at the end of the 2013-14 season.

It’s hard to imagine where the Seahawks franchise would be today if it wasn’t defined by the Lynch era, as he’s become as iconic off the field as he was on it.

Oct. 30, 2017: Houston Texans trade LT Duane Brown to Seahawks for CB Jeremy Lane, 2018 5th-round pick, 2019 2nd-round pick

The Seahawks desperately needed help on the offensive line at this time, making the move for a former All-Pro in Brown. It was a situation similar to the Seahawks’ current issues, but the hole at left tackle was much larger than the Seahawks’ current hole at right guard before trading for Nelson.

Brown played five seasons in Seattle, made 70 starts and picked up two more Pro Bowl nods and a Second Team All-Pro honor. The Seahawks made the playoffs in three of the five seasons Brown was there.

Oct. 22, 2019: Detroit Lions trade S Quandre Diggs to Seahawks for 2020 5th and 7th-round picks

Jan 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs (6) intercepts a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) during overtime at Lumen Field. | USA TODAY Sports

Another great value, Schneider turned more late-round picks into a long-term starter. Diggs played five seasons with the Seahawks and was a three-time Pro Bowler with the team, amassing 345 tackles, three tackles for loss, 32 pass deflections and 18 interceptions in 72 starts.

Diggs returned to the Seahawks’ practice squad in 2025 and was part of the Super Bowl LX-winning squad.

Oct. 30, 2023: New York Giants trade DL Leonard Williams to Seahawks for 2024 2nd-round pick, 2025 5th-round pick

Schneider paid a fairly hefty price here, but Williams has been one of the best defensive linemen in Seahawks history since the trade and is still with the team. He was instrumental in last season’s title run and has flourished in Mike Macdonald’s defense.

In just 50 starts, Williams has totaled 189 tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 25.0 sacks, six pass deflections and one pick-six. He already ranks 16th in franchise history in sacks and earned the first All-Pro nod of his career in 2025.

Oct. 23, 2024: Tennessee Titans trade LB Ernest Jones IV to Seahawks for LB Jerome Baker, 2025 4th-round pick

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) celebrates after a sack of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first half at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones remains the vocal and spiritual leader of the Seahawks’ defense. He’s been as impactful an addition as Williams, and considering the trades were almost exactly a year apart, it’s not hard to see why Schneider was able to build such a dominant defense with Macdonald.

A former third-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams, Jones has made 32 starts and totaled 288 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, one forced fumble, 12 pass deflections and seven interceptions since joining the Seahawks. Jones was named a Second Team All-Pro last season for the first time in his career.

Nov. 4, 2025: New Orleans Saints trade WR Rashid Shaheed to Seahawks for 2026 4th and 5th-round picks

Like the previous two players, Shaheed remains with the Seahawks. He was a massive contributor to the Super Bowl run, returning kicks for touchdowns in a critical Week 16 matchup against the Rams and in the Divisional Round of the playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers.

Shaheed hasn’t been as impactful a receiver as expected — especially after signing a new three-year, $51 million deal — but he has been massive on special teams. He was a Pro Bowler in 2025, his first season with the Seahawks.

Oct. 27, 2026: Indianapolis Colts trade LG Quenton Nelson to Seahawks for 2027 3rd-round pick, 2028 5th-round pick

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) blocks for quarterback Philip Rivers (17) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

This was one of the more expensive trades of the bunch, but it’s still an exceptional value. Schneider has now identified a need and made a trade in pursuit of a championship in four straight seasons. The fact that it led to a title last season and is helping them try to go back-to-back this year proves that his formula is working.

Even though he and the Seahawks have been criticized for who they did and didn’t re-sign this past offseason, one thing is certain: Schneider knows how to build a championship-winning team, and his aggression on the phones before the deadline has proved that.

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