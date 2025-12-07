Richard Sherman on why the 'complete' Seahawks are so dangerous in NFC

All season we've been saying that these Seattle Seahawks look like the best team to come along since the 2015 version.

Now it's starting to look like we have been selling them short, because right now we'd bet that the 2025 Seahawks would beat the 2015 team. This is the most dangerous Seattle team since the last time that they made it to the Super Bowl.

The less said about that experience the better, but if you're not excited about what this Seahawks team can do, we don't know how to help you.

Here's Seattle legend Richard Sherman sharing a Twitter post in the middle of the game on why this team is the favorite in the NFC.

This game is a great example of why the Seahawks are considered the NFC favorites right now. They are complete! When the Offense is struggling, the Defense and Special Teams step up and make plays until they figure it out.



Huge turnover forced by the defense following the… — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 7, 2025

Today's win over the Atlanta Falcons is a great example of why they're so tough. Atlanta came to play and gave them their best shot, but even with a very mediocre first half from Sam Darnold and a 6-6 tie at the break, they wound up getting absolutely blown out.

A lot of credit has to go to Jay Harbaugh, who took what was maybe the worst special teams unit in the NFL last season in his first year to what might be the best right now.

As expected, the addition of Rashid Shaheed is acting as a force multiplier for what was already a very potent return game. His 100-yard kickoff return touchdown to open the second half ignited the entire team and changed a closely-fought game into a slaughter.

Defensively, we saw how difficult it is to grind out any points at all against this group. Ty Okada's PBU in the end zone in the fourth quarter to keep the Falcons touchdown-less for the game was a defining achievement and sends a message - this group takes scoring against them personally - even in a blowout.

Combined with a newly-opportunisitic nature (the Seahawks nabbed two interceptions and forced a fumble on Bijan Robinson) - this defense is indisputably the fiercest unit in football right now.

Things may still be shaky offensively, but unlike the last few weeks Sam Darnold was able to shake off a bad start and delivered a high-quality outing. He also finally seems to be getting into sync with Shaheed, which will open up all kinds of elements for this unit.

Just a few weeks ago this team very-nearly beat the Rams on the road despite getting the worst-possible results from Darnold.

A lot can happen over the final month of the season, but right now we would be shocked if it's anybody but the Seahawks or the Rams representing the NFC in the Super Bowl.

