Robbie Ouzts’ Value Shows the Fullback Position Isn’t Dead

This past season was a statement from the Seattle Seahawks as they jumped their timeline to not only become playoff contenders, but also Super Bowl champions. The Seahawks possess an incredibly talented roster that is also young. Several rookies this past season made a huge impact. While health was an obstacle for the rookie class to overcome, there were some surprises along the way.

Among them was the reliability and impact of fullback Robbie Ouzts, who found himself on the field for the Seahawks early and often. After a developmental rookie season, there is great potential for Ouzts to continue the trend that fullbacks still have a place in the league.

From College to Second-Year with the Seahawks

Sep 7, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Robbie Ouzts (45) is driven out of bounds short of the goal line by South Florida Bulls defensive back Tavin Ward (2) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 42-16. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Ouzts came to Alabama as a tight end, but it became clear in his career that he identified as a more physical blocking tight end. He found the field in his freshman year and played 11 games before suffering a lower-body injury. Ouzts would play 51 collegiate games for the Tide while starting 16 of them. The Seahawks would take the tight end in the fifth round, 175th overall pick, despite only 16 receptions for 192 yards and three touchdowns through all four years.

The Seahawks utilized Ouzts’ ability, powerful and efficient blocking to their zone-run game. He was consistent despite the learning curve jump from college to the NFL. Ouzts played 12 regular-season games and only missed games early last season due to an injury that temporarily forced him to go on IR. He was instrumental in clearing pressure and running lanes for the run game against high-volume edge rushers or blitzes off the end. He was the extra blocker in the backfield and helped the ball carrier find more room to run and make a potential big play.

How a Fullback Like Ouzts Still Contributes

It isn’t often that this generation of NFL offenses still utilizes fullbacks. 10-time Pro-Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk, however, shows how important he is to the San Francisco 49ers’ offense. Ouzts’ role with the Seahawks is similar, as he is the guided blocker from the backfield, and provides the push needed for potential extra yards. Ouzts takes a spot away from a receiver and shifts that focus to the inside of the formation.

He needs to be powerful enough not to get pushed back by a man-assigned defensive lineman or a linebacker in zone. At the same time, the Seahawks need Ouzts to be quick and agile to move quickly and establish running lanes for the running backs. Ouzts playing 203 vital snaps in 12 games shows how important certain run-heavy packages are to Seattle. The Seahawks are trying to continue their running game presence despite the loss of Super Bowl LX MVP/running back Kenneth Walker III.

​Room for Ouzts to Grow

Sep 21, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Robbie Ouzts (40) enters the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

​Each of the Seahawks’ rookies from this past season has room to grow, no matter how big their impact is. Ouzts has already shown how crucial he can be when the Seahawks need that extra support in the run game. They might need that extra support more often with a rookie in Jadarian Price and an inexperienced George Holai projected to be the first two running backs for the team to start the season.

Ouzts can further his development the more he is on the field. He might get a bump in reps thanks to the offensive philosophy of new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury, who was the 49ers’ run-game coordinator last season. Fleury knows how to utilize bigger, skilled position players like tight ends and fullbacks. Ouzts should be a player who benefits from the change in offensive playcallers.