Why Robbie Ouzts Should Be More Involved in New-Look Seahawks Offense

Injuries played a role, but 2025 fifth-round fullback Robbie Ouzts was largely a non-factor during his rookie regular season with the Seattle Seahawks.

Ouzts received some preseason hype after throwing some solid blocks out of the backfield and making a 17-yard catch against the Las Vegas Raiders. But he didn't touch the ball once in the regular season and played just 27% of the Seahawks' total offensive snaps.

Getting healthy will make a big difference, but Ouzts could see an uptick in usage generally with new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury.

49ers used fullbacks more consistently

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) leaves the field after an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Fleury was most recently the run game coordinator and tight ends coach for the 49ers before being hired by the Seahawks. San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk has been an All-Pro each of the last three seasons, frequently being used as a lead blocker and receiver out of the backfield.

Even though Fleury won't be running the exact same offense as Kyle Shanahan, there's good reason to assume he sees the value in the fullback position. Ouzts could easily fill the Juszczyk role for the Seahawks, especially since he played tight end for Alabama in college.

Juszczyk has consistently caught the ball more than he's run it. In 2025, Juszczyk totaled 24 catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns. He converted 10 first downs for the 49ers as a legitimate weapon for the team.

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama tight end Robbie Ouzts (TE18) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If Ouzts can step into a similar role, it'll add another dimension to the Seahawks' offense. Seattle needs more pass catchers out of the backfield without Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III, anyway.

The Seahawks have a wealth of weapons already, with a wide receiver corps led by Jaxon Smith-Njigba that will also get Tory Horton back this season. Horton looked like a star in the making before missing most of the season.

Rookie No. 32 pick Jadarian Price will likely lead the team's backfield, but he will need help. Ouzts could step into that lead blocker role, and Fleury could get creative with ways to get him the ball.

Ouzts is an exceptional athlete and looked the part of a top-tier fullback in his limited action. But he now has to prove he can actually stay on the field for the Seahawks consistently.

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