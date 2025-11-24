More evidence Sam Darnold is dominating the NFL despite turnover issues

Sam Darnold bounced back from his awful four-interception performance last week on Sunday, dropping two long-bomb touchdowns to Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the Tennessee Titans en route to a 30-24 win for the Seattle Seahawks.

Darnold was lucky that a couple of passes didn't get picked off, but he managed to post 240+ passing yards for the seventh time this season and his 118.1 passer rating was his best in a month.

If you need more evidence that Darnold is still one of the game's best quarterbacks, observe these numbers from Bleacher Report.

"Sam Darnold's yards-per-attempt average is more than a yard clear of second-place Jared Goff in the NFC. He's also dominating with 5.8 air yards per throw, while having taken just 10 sacks all season. This offense is humming. Darnold just needs to limit the turnovers (he's tied for the league lead with 14) now."

Interceptions are going to happen when you have a quarterback as aggressive as Darnold. The things he needs to work on most are avoiding panic throws when facing quick pressures and finding a rhythm with receivers who aren't named Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

That's our one big concern going into the final third of the season for the Seahawks. Their passing offense is exceptional, especially considering they do it less than anyone else.

However, it's become a really top-heavy dynamic, and if JSN were to get injured we shudder to think what this offense might look like without him. Darnold has to work fast to get a better chemistry going with Rashid Shaheed, Cooper Kupp and the rest of the wide receiver room.

