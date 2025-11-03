Sam Darnold finishes masterful first drive vs. Commanders with 13th touchdown pass
So far, so good for the Seattle Seahawks against the Washington Commanders.
After forcing Washington to punt on their opening drive after just one first down, the Seahawks gave the ball to Sam Darnold, and he delivered a masterful first possession, ending it with his 13th touchdown pass of the season.
What was most impressive was how Darnold put Seattle's various pass-catching weapons to work, even as half the team's wide receivers have been ruled out for this game.
The 12-play, 90-yard drive included a couple of completions to league-leading receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who also broke off a run for a first down.
Darnold also completed passes to tight end AJ Barner and running back Ken Walker for first downs and multiple throws to rookie receiver Tory Horton Jr., including the touchdown to finish it off.
Sam Darnold-Tory Horton TD
Darnold was a perfect 6/6 on the drive, totaling 67 yards and a touchdown and a 152.8 passer rating. We really can't overstate how well Darnold is performing right now. He's reading the defense, making the right decisions, and putting the ball just where it needs to be. Darnold is quarterbacking at a level that the Seahawks franchise has simply never seen before.
The run game was also effective for the Seahawks on that first possession, with Walker totaling 26 yards on five carries (5.2 yards per attempt).
It wasn't exactly perfect, though. The Seahawks were flagged for three penalties on the drive, including a 15-yarder for a cut block on Robbie Ouzsts and procedural flags on right tackle Abe Lucas and left tackle Charles Cross.
The Seahawks lead 7-0 early in the second quarter.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks linked to 11-touchdown deep threat at NFL trade deadline
Sam Darnold’s deep ball is matching Russell Wilson at his very best
Trade proposal has Seahawks fleecing Titans again at trade deadline
Riq Woolen trade idea gives too much power to Seahawks’ NFC rival