Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba made NFL history yet again this week vs. Colts

Most of the Seattle Seahawks’ offense had some of their worst performances of the season in Sunday’s 18-16 home win over the Indianapolis Colts, but that doesn’t mean the entire offense struggled.

The Seahawks needed some solid production from their passing game, led by quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

JSN, in general, has had one of the best performances this entire season, and Sunday’s game was just the latest example. He led the Seahawks in receptions (7) and receiving yards (113). JSN accounted for his ninth game this season, where he has accounted for at least 100 yards.

His performance on Sunday continues to show what a historic season JSN is having this year. According to the Seahawks’ PR, JSN’s 12th 90-yard game performance on Sunday is the most in a single season in NFL history by a player 23 years old or younger.