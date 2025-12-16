All Seahawks

Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba made NFL history yet again this week vs. Colts

JSN continues to break records
Michael Hanich|
Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs for yards after the catch against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Most of the Seattle Seahawks’ offense had some of their worst performances of the season in Sunday’s 18-16 home win over the Indianapolis Colts, but that doesn’t mean the entire offense struggled.

The Seahawks needed some solid production from their passing game, led by quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

JSN, in general, has had one of the best performances this entire season, and Sunday’s game was just the latest example. He led the Seahawks in receptions (7) and receiving yards (113). JSN accounted for his ninth game this season, where he has accounted for at least 100 yards.

His performance on Sunday continues to show what a historic season JSN is having this year. According to the Seahawks’ PR, JSN’s 12th 90-yard game performance on Sunday is the most in a single season in NFL history by a player 23 years old or younger.

Michael Hanich
MICHAEL HANICH

Michael Hanich is a long-time sports journalist with experience across print, digital, and television. He is currently a producer and reporter for WKRG News 5 in Mobile, Alabama, and has covered Alabama football, Auburn football and basketball, and various college and pro teams for Gulf Coast Media and YardBarker.

