Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba made NFL history yet again this week vs. Colts
Most of the Seattle Seahawks’ offense had some of their worst performances of the season in Sunday’s 18-16 home win over the Indianapolis Colts, but that doesn’t mean the entire offense struggled.
The Seahawks needed some solid production from their passing game, led by quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
JSN, in general, has had one of the best performances this entire season, and Sunday’s game was just the latest example. He led the Seahawks in receptions (7) and receiving yards (113). JSN accounted for his ninth game this season, where he has accounted for at least 100 yards.
His performance on Sunday continues to show what a historic season JSN is having this year. According to the Seahawks’ PR, JSN’s 12th 90-yard game performance on Sunday is the most in a single season in NFL history by a player 23 years old or younger.
JSN is only in his third season in the league, but he is having a consistently aggressive run to becoming the top wide receiver in the league.
In 14 games played this season, JSN has caught 96 receptions for a league-high 1,541 yards and nine touchdowns. He has 174 more yards than the Los Angeles Rams’ Puka Nacua, who is now second in the league.
He still has a chance to take one of the greatest records in NFL history with the single-season record, set by Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson in 2012. Johnson accounted for 1,964 yards in a season, which is 423 more yards than JSN coming out of Week 15.
JSN has already become the Seahawks’ single-season receiving yards leader, passing former Seahawk and current Pittsburgh Steelers receiver D.K. Metcalf at 1,303 yards set in 2020. He has become one of the top cornerstones for the team this season and beyond.
JSN will be eligible for a potentially huge contract at the end of the season. He has a chance at one of the biggest deals ever for a wide receiver, and he is showing he deserves it by being one of the most consistent offensive players in the league this season.
When opposing defenses think they have him suppressed, JSN finds ways to get open and make a big play.
He could be making history again at the end of the regular season, but he said he wants to help the team win their big goals rather than achieve individual success.
