Sam Darnold surges forward in latest NFL quarterback power rankings
The third overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft enjoyed a rebirth a year ago in Minnesota. Now he’s putting up solid numbers with Mike Macdonald’s team in the Pacific Northwest.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports released his latest quarterback rankings for Week 10, with quite a few changes. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes tumbled from the top spot all the way down to No. 9. Buffalo’s Josh Allen moved up one spot and is now at No. 1. Following Allen, it’s Lamar Jackson (Ravens), Drake Maye (Patriots), Jalen Hurts (Eagles), and Matthew Stafford (Rams), respectively.
One of the bigger moves upwards came from a performer in his first season with a new team. Seattle’s Sam Darnold cracked the Top 10 as he was elevated from the 12th slot, to No. 7. “Is it possible Darnold is even better,” asked Benjamin, “than he was during his mostly inspired Vikings’ stint a year ago? The man is throwing absolute lasers, especially when feeding Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Can it last until winter?”
Actually, last winter is still the elephant in the room for some people. Darnold was a Pro Bowler in 2024 with the Vikings and NFL Coach of the Year in Kevin O’Connell. Then came a subpar performance at Detroit in the regular-season finale, followed by a stinker vs. the Rams in the wild card round.
This season, there has been some growth. Eight games into 2024 with Minnesota, Darnold had hit on 69.5 percent of his throws for 1,900 yards, 17 scores and seven picks. He also lost three fumbles. During Seattle’s 6-2 start this season, the eight-year pro is hitting on 70.4 percent of his passes for 2,084 yards and 16 touchdowns, with only seven turnovers.
There is one number that really stands out. Darnold has been sacked only nine times in eight games this season, compared to 25 times in his first eight outings with the Vikings in ’24. Yes, he will still make the occasional poor decision. But Darnold looks like a player whose confidence is growing.
