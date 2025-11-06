Stephen A Smith diminishes the Seahawks' success by bringing up Sam Darnold's history
The Seattle Seahawks are one of the hottest teams in the league going into Week 10, after not previously discussed much in the offseason or earlier in the season. The Seahawks went from one of the most underrated teams in the league to serious Super Bowl contenders after dominating the Washington Commanders on the road 38-14 in Week 9’s Sunday Night Football.
The Seahawks are at the top or near the top of many power rankings in this chaotic and uncertain season. Many analysts and experts are impressed with the Seahawks midway through the season. While there are many praises for Seattle, there are still some haters or trolls waiting to slam the the Seahawks.
The Seahawks were a popular topic on Thursday’s edition of First Take with the question for the analysts to discuss if they were more confident in either the Philadelphia Eagles or the Seahawks. NFL analyst and Seahawks Mina Kimes made a serious case for Seattle when talking about their road dominance.
“Does anyone know what (head coach) Mike Macdonald is on the road with this team?.....11-1. So when we talk about the road going through the Philadelphia Eagles, you know who’s not scared of doing that? This Seattle Seahawks team because they have been going on the road, dominating teams.”
Kimes could barely finish her statement before being rashly interrupted by First Take host and personality Stephen A. Smith. Something he has been known to do while commentating about sports or politics. Smith didn’t hold back his response as he brought up the past of quarterback Sam Darnold’s only playoff performance on another team last season.
.@minakimes: "This Seattle Seahawks team [isn't scared] because they have been going on the road and dominating teams." @stephenasmith: "[HC Mike MacDonald] hasn't coached Sam Darnold in the playoffs." 😅 pic.twitter.com/xXfhgiKvlt— First Take (@FirstTake) November 6, 2025
“Well hold on, hold on, Mina Kimes, let’s pump the brakes for just a second. Coach Macdonald can feel that way he wants to, he ain’t coached Sam Darnold in the playoffs. Okay, so let’s wait, let’s wait and see. Sam Darnold, first of all, the man got a $23 million dollar raise. Let me tell this to you Dan (Orlovsky), to put people in perspective. He’s playing on a one-year; $10 million dollar deal last year in Minnesota. He’s getting about $33.5 million this year for Seattle; he’s underpaid compared to how he’s performing, he’s been fantastic, and he’s an MVP candidate. Mad respect for what he has done this season, but we don’t get to ignore the history; we do have to take that into consideration, especially when it’s recent history. All I’m saying is, is once again, like just like last year when we said, ‘let’s see what he does in the playoffs, ’ we saying the same thing this year. Let’s wait to see what he does in the playoffs. That is reasonable, that’s not vicious, that’s not hating, that is just taking facts.”
Smith can’t say he isn’t hating when he has made his career based on twisting small facts into harsh rhetoric. There isn’t anything that he won’t take and twist into a negative viewpoint. For Darnold, Smith chose the final two games of the Minnesota Vikings last season.
Darnold was 18-of-41 on his passes for 166 yards while being sacked twice in the Vikings’ road 31-9 regular-season finale loss to the Detroit Lions. Unfortunately for Darnold or anyone on the Vikings, the team fell flat in the Wild Card round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Rams. Darnold completed 25-of-40 of his passes for 245 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. The offensive line allowed Darnold to be sacked nine times in the Vikings’ 29-7 road loss.
Smith won’t look at the fact that he was sacked nine times by the Rams and 48 times during the regular season, or how the whole team was bad for the Vikings. The only fact that fits Smith’s negative opinion is the loss due to Darnold's lone playoff appearance.
There is nothing that Darnold can prove to analysts without attention spans or know anything besides a bad experience. Darnold is seventh in the league in passing yards this season (2,084) and second in QBR (77.9). He just has to keep winning, but he won’t be alone in achieving this goal. The Seahawks have the league’s leading receiver, an elite defense, and an incredible staff.
