Why Ty Okada Can Effectively Replace Coby Bryant in Seahawks' Defense

In a Super Bowl-winning season, the Seattle Seahawks' No. 1 defense was anything but healthy for more than half the campaign. Starting safety Julian Love missed nine games, opening up an opportunity for Ty Okada to step up into his place.

Okada, a former 2023 undrafted free agent, had played just 33 defensive snaps in his first two NFL seasons. However, you would've never known that by purely watching him play.

In 17 games (11 starts), Okada posted 65 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, six pass deflections and an interception. His playing time decreased in the postseason, but he showed significant potential moving forward.

The Seahawks kept Okada, an exclusive rights free agent, this offseason for at least one more year. He will have a chance to solidify himself as a full-time starter next to Love in 2026 after Coby Bryant departed for the Chicago Bears.

Okada has what it takes to fill starting role

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) celebrates after retrieving a fumble during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't just glimpses of potential with Okada. He is a true ball hawk, a sure tackler and isn't afraid to fill a gap near the line of scrimmage or come up to make a tackle on the boundary. Okada is a complete safety who just needs more reps to really maximize his potential.

Bryant's departure is a big hit for the Seahawks, as he was the physical center fielder for Seattle's championship defense. However, head coach Mike Macdonald has stated that they don't break out their safety positions in the traditional free or strong safety groupings. He simply puts players in positions where they can effectively play their role and help the team win.

That means Macdonald will be finding the ideal balance for starters Love and Okada, and filling in the depth with players like rookie second-round pick Bud Clark and free-agent signing Rodney Thomas II.

Okada is then at an advantage, as he shouldn't have to be on the field in formations or situations that don't play to his strengths. That's precisely how the Seahawks' defense has been successful under Macdonald, specifically when public opinion still doesn't give the players credit for being top at their positions in the NFL. Seattle's players are either underrated or the coaching is bringing up their play.

Macdonald has the right players for his system, and Okada is one of them. He proved that in 2025, and this next season could lead to a hefty contract coming his way.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter