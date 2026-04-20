Seahawks 7-Round Mock Draft: A Complete Blueprint for Repeating as Champions

Following their Super Bowl campaign, the Seattle Seahawks find themselves with a few holes on their roster that must be addressed.

As is often the case for Super Bowl winners, Seattle lost some of their key contributors, including running back Kenneth Walker III, defensive end Boye Mafe, safety Coby Bryant, and cornerback Riq Woolen.

Filling these holes won't be easy since general manager John Schneider has just four selections in the 2026 NFL draft. That doesn't mean they can't get the job done, however, which is the goal of our new seven-round mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 32: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson celebrates after a stop against the Ohio Bobcats. | Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald is always going to look for more defenders, which is why defensive back and edge make sense in Round 1. In this mock, they grab San Diego State's Chris Johnson, who our own Brendon Nelson says might be their most ideal pick.

Johnson is one of the fastest rising players, quickly becomming an option in Round 1 after earning a coverage grade of 92.4 from PFF during his final season with the Aztecs. His consistency, discipline, and technical skill make him a can't-miss prospect who can thrive in Macdonald's defense.

Round 2, Pick 64: Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

Arkansas Razorback running back Mike Washington Jr. runs the ball for a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

While it was tempting to go with Notre Dame's Jadarian Price with the 32nd pick, the Seahawks wait until pick 64 and still land a difference-maker in Mike Washington Jr. After spending time with Buffalo and New Mexico State, Washington spent his final season with Arkansas and racked up 1,070 yards and six touchdowns.

Washington is an imposing figure at 223 pounds, but also has an extra gear evidenced by his 4.33 time in the 40-yard dash. He's also dangerous as a receiver, which would add another element to the Seattle offense.

Round 3, Pick 96: Jalen Farmer, G, Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Jalen Farmer blocks Mississippi Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Guard remains a position of need, which is why Seattle uses their third-round pick on Kentucky's Jalen Farmer. A 6-foot-5, 312-pound mauler in the run game, Farmer needs to improve as a pass protector, but would still be a much-needed upgrade at right guard.

Round 6, Pick 188: Wesley Williams, EDGE, Duke

Duke defensive end Wesley Williams during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Seattle decided against an edge early in the draft, but they close things out with one in Round 6. Duke's Wesley Williams was called a high-floor prospect by Justin Melo and impressed scouts with his non-stop motor.

He's a force against the run, and has shown flashes in the pass-rushing department. He might be the perfect developmental player for Seattle to unlock. Selecting Williams is also an excellent way for Seattle to wrap up this small, but effective draft class.

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