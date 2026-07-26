Seahawks Add OL With 'Spiteful Physicality' in Pre-Training Camp 2027 Mock Draft

The defending NFL champion Seattle Seahawks have added a few key players through free agency and trades over the past couple of seasons. The biggest names that stand out are quarterback Sam Darnold, wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed, and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

Still, they're a team that relies heavily on the NFL draft for roster building. They showed that this off-season as they were rather quiet in free agency, but decided to fill the roster holes with draft selections. According to Seahawks On SI's Michael Hanich, general manager Jon Schneider is showing the rest of the league that this is the proper way to build sustainable depth.

That's why it's never too early to start looking ahead to the next class. That's exactly what Pro Football Sports Networks' Ian Cummings recently did, as he released his latest three-round 2027 mock draft. For Seattle, he has them continuing to build their offensive line by taking Ohio State's Austin Siereveld in Round 1.

Round 1, Pick No. 30: Austin Siereveld, Ohio State, OL

Ohio State offensive lineman Austin Siereveld against Notre Dame during the CFP National Championship game. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Cummings said Seattle was just getting by with Anthony Bradford and believes that Siereveld would be an upgrade at guard. Like Grey Zabel, their first-round pick from 2025 who starts at left guard, Siereveld plays tackle collegiately but could benefit from a shift inside.

"For the Buckeyes, Siereveld plays tackle, but he projects best inside with his high-mass build, middling flexibility, and close-to-average length. He could feasibly provide OT insurance if Abraham Lucas were to go down, but his long-term future rests at guard," Cummings wrote.

"On the interior, Siereveld projects extremely well with his raw strength, power, and rotational torque on extensions. With that physical prowess and his dominating, almost spiteful physicality, he can overwhelm opponents in a phone booth."

That "spiteful physicality" would fit the punishing style of offense Seattle prefers to play. It would also help open things up for running back Jadarian Price, who is likely to be the unquestioned RB1 to kick off the 2027 season, especially with Zach Charbonnet set for free agency.

Seahawks also add EDGE, RB in 3-round mock

Rutgers Scarlet Knights RB Antwan Raymond runs with the ball during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After taking Siereveld in Round 1, Cummings has Seattle turning its attention to defense in Round 2. He predicts they use the 62nd overall pick on 6-foot-6, 285-pound defensive end Anthony Smith from Minnesota. Smith would fit Mike Macdonald's scheme, and can play either defensive end or defensive tackle.

In Round 3, he has them using the 94th pick on Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond. The 5-foot-11, 202-pound Raymond broke out with 1,241 yards in 2025 and could be a decent depth piece if Charbonnet does leave.

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