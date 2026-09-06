Seahawks AJ Barner Provides Health Update Ahead of Season Opener

Injuries have been a problem of at least moderate size for the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. They had a flurry of season-ending injuries a few weeks ago, are dealing with some Nick Emmanwori concerns, and have lingering Tory Horton and Julian Neal issues as well. But one Seahawk, who missed much of the offseason with injuries, seems to be ready to roll.

AJ Barner Explains

Starting tight end AJ Barner, one of the breakout players on last year’s championship team, fought through a couple of wounds to finish the season out. The resulting surgeries cost him a lot of the offseason work, as there were many reports of him working on the side during camp. However, if we can take him at his word, he’s past all that and healthy.

Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

When asked in a press conference if he was now fully healthy, AJ Barner replied that he’s feeling good. “I think you’re always [going to] have a nick here or there, nature of the business, but I feel very good, I feel very confident. Mentally and physically, with where I’m at, I’m just really excited to play my brand of football with the Seahawks.”

A Sigh Of Relief

The Seahawks have generally kept things vague about injuries so far in the Mike Macdonald era unless it’s especially severe, so the team not really providing much of a timeline on Barner wasn’t entirely comforting. And of course, Barner didn’t play in the preseason (although none of the starters did). It was at least a minor concern going forward.

Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Barner is a very important part of this offense. He may not be a ‘star’ tight end, but his combination of receiving and blocking ability is very important to this team. His responsibility is only bigger now, with a former tight end coach running this offense. And last time the Seahawks played a game, he did catch the team’s only offensive touchdown.

The Return of the Barnyard

That wasn’t the only assurance Barner gave us during the press conference. When asked by radio analyst Dave Wyman if the Barnyard would be sticking around, AJ sounded quite confident that the play (a QB sneak tush push with him acting as the QB) would be sticking around. So short yardage should continue to be a winning situation for this squad.

Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks may be one of the most tight end heavy teams in the NFL this season. We all have high hopes for Elijah Arroyo, and Eric Saubert has his role to play, but they don’t have much of a chance without Barner. For the time being, we have him. And he’s ready.

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