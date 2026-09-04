Seahawks' Quiet Offseason Could Be Their Biggest Advantage Entering 2026

It's not often a team wins the Super Bowl and headlines Hard Knocks while remaining under the radar. Somehow, the Seattle Seahawks have managed to do exactly that this offseason.

Seattle will be in the spotlight next Wednesday as they kick off the NFL season in a Super Bowl LX rematch with the New England Patriots, but they haven't been talked about nearly as much as a championship team should be. Instead, the attention has been given to their NFC West counterpart, the Los Angeles Rams.

Los Angeles lost to the Seahawks in the NFC championship game, but then went into the offseason determined to make changes. They traded for Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie to shore up their defense, which has them being touted as favorites.

The lack of attention could play into the Seahawks' favor

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald during the first training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That might frustrate some of the faithful Seahawks fans, but SI.com's Gilberto Manzano doesn't think it's a bad thing at all. In fact, Manzano says the attention going elsewhere makes Seattle one of the league's biggest winners this offseason.

"No one seems to be talking about the reigning Super Bowl champions. Despite being on Hard Knocks, the bulk of the spotlight was on the team they beat in the NFC championship game," Manzano wrote.

"However, this could be a good thing for Mike Macdonald’s crew. They usually thrive when they’re being counted out. There’s plenty of motivation before Seattle begins its quest to repeat, which starts Wednesday in the opener against the Patriots."

Seattle didn't make any "splash" additions. They decided to keep their team intact, and their biggest addition, Jadarian Price, is there to replace Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, who left in free agency. They're not trying to reinvent the wheel, but stick with what they know works.

Seattle was overlooked entering 2025

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is also nothing new for the Seahawks. They entered the 2025 season with plenty of question marks. They were going into their second year under head coach Mike Macdonald, and he made some interesting changes.

Macdonald and general manager John Schneider traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both moves were criticized, with many calling the move to Sam Darnold under center a downgrade from Smith.

In the end, the moves worked out beautifully as Darnold was the steadying force they needed, and the absence of Metcalf allowed Jaxon Smith-Njigba to shine. Now, they enter Macdonald's third season as coach and they're ready to once again prove that overlooking them is a mistake.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter