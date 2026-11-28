The Seattle Seahawks have always been known for their defense, which is why no one was surprised when they named the defensive-minded Mike Macdonald their head coach in 2024. Macdonald was an instant success, leading to Seattle winning a Super Bowl in just his second season with the franchise.

Seattle, who won 14 games last year, is just 6-4 but they're still dangerous due to their defense. Entering Week 12, the Seahawks are fourth in the NFL in points surrendered and first in defensive yardage.

As good as their defense has been, their offense has left something to be desired. Seattle is 14th in points and 15th in yardage on offense this year, which is why many 2027 NFL mock drafts have them looking for help on that side of the ball, especially at wide receiver. That's not the approach FanSided's Cody Williams takes in his latest mock draft, however. With their top pick, Williams has Seattle adding to one of their greatest strengths as they take Alabama EDGE Yhonzae Pierre at No. 18.

Round 1, Pick 18: Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama

Alabama OLB Yhonzae Pierre cruises into the end zone after intercepting a pass by East Carolina quarterback Mitch Griffis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Williams says the Seahawks defense is still a major strength, but knows Macdonald would like to add more help on the edge. Not only would this allow him to continue to attack opposing quarterbacks with waves of fresh players, but it helps since Seattle is currently relying on aging veterans such as DeMarcus Lawrence and Dante Fowler Jr.

"Make no mistake, the Seahawks defense is still one of the defending Super Bowl champions' clear strengths. However, Mike Macdonald undoubtedly would like to pack more punch and a deeper rotation with his edge group given that he has some veterans nearing the end of their careers and after some offseason losses," Williams wrote.

"Yhonzae Pierre feels like an ideal match in that regard. He's a plus run defender, which Seattle loves, and is so disciplined and talented as a pass rusher as well. He'll fit right in with the Seahawks."

Pierre is well built at 6-foot-4 and 251 pounds and boasts an explosive first step. His technique can still use some work, both against the run and pass, but Pierre is an NFL-ready talent with an immense ceiling. Landing in Seattle could be exactly what he needs to develop into a true game-changer, making this an intriguing selection to consider.

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