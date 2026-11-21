The Seattle Seahawks are clearly a defensive-minded team. We knew that would be the case when they hired Mike Macdonald as their head coach ahead of the 2024 season, and they have not disappointed.

Seattle rode their suffocating defense to a championship this past season and even with their struggles on offense this year, they're still 6-4 and in the NFC playoff race. Knowing they have a strong defense, and an offense that needs work, it would be tempting to suggest an offensive player in the early part of the 2027 NFL draft.

That's not the case, however, in a recent mock draft from FanSided's Cody Williams. In his latest mock, Williams has Seattle adding another player for their front seven as they select Notre Dame's Boubacar Traore at No. 17 overall.

Round 1, Pick 17: Boubacar Traore, EDGE

Notre Dame EDGE Boubacar Traore celebrates after getting a sack during a NCAA football game against Michigan State. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Williams says EDGE makes sense for the Seahawks since they're currently leaning heavy on veterans such as DeMarcus Lawrence and Jarran Reed. Lawrence has already said he plans to retire after the year, which is why adding someone who Williams calls versatile and polished feels logical.

"Edge rusher has made sense for the Seahawks for a while given that they’re relying so heavily on veterans Demarcus Lawrence and Jarran Reed. They need more upside in depth in that department, which is where Boubacar Traore comes into play," Williams said.

"The simplest thing I can say is just watch the BYU game after he went out for Notre Dame and see how the defense changed. He’s so versatile and polished at his craft that he’d be a great fit for Mike Macdonald."

The 6-foot-5, 253-pound Traore suffered a torn ACL during the 2024 season, but was able to come back in 2025 and play well. He had 37 tackles and 6.5 sacks while proving his speed and athleticism off the edge weren't impacted by the injury.

This season, he's looked even better as he has 33 tackles and five sacks through his first 10 games. Traore, who boasts a nasty spin move, will need to improve his run defense to be known as a complete defensive end at the next level. That said, he can be an impact player against the pass from the moment he arrives in the NFL.

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